ISADORA, Mo. — Moses led the Israelites through the desert on their journey back to Israel. For three days they could not find clean, safe water to drink.
The people began to complain, even after they had been blessed with miracles and help from God.
God showed Moses a tree and instructed him to throw the tree into the water.
Moses obeyed and the water became sweet and safe to drink. They had needed a reminder of God’s plan and power.
For us, today, it seems churches have fewer people in attendance and are still blaming COVID for their self-isolation.
We should be singing a song of thanksgiving to God. Life is not always smooth. Problems come frequently and we get discouraged. It is easier to stay in our “comfort zones,” but we need to move forward.
Ask yourselves, “Have I prayed about this?”
We ask that God will give us the courage and wisdom to be the Christians he wants us to be!