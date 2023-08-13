ISADORA, Mo. — What is important in your life? What takes the biggest part of your time and energy?
The people that depend on us still need us to sometimes listen and encourage them. Often, the outcome or need is repetitive, but that is a good thing, to reinforce others who need to stay true to the right path in life.
We need to read and study the Bible to make sure WE know what it teaches. Life can get complicated. Sharing and studying with others helps everyone to stay faithful to God and is a “teaching” moment for everyone involved.
You don’t have to be an expert. Don’t let your shyness or fear hold you back when you have an opportunity to lend a sympathetic ear and heart.
Be a listener. Be a friend. Share the story of Jesus and his saving grace.