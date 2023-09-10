ISADORA, Mo. — There are prayers for many different things and situations. We can pray to thank God for the blessings he has shared with us. We can pray thanking God and praising God. He always hears our prayers for ourselves and the special needs of people we care about.
Nehemiah, an Old Testament prophet, went to God in prayer and, in essence, he said, “God, how are we going to handle this?” The walls of Jerusalem had been damaged, and destroyed in certain areas, while the Israelites were captives in a distant nation. They prayed, asking God what they should do. They knew they needed to put God first and to pray for God’s aid and guidance.
We know that it takes preparation to get a job done! We know that we must be patient! We know it requires much prayer!
So…..FIRST……PRAY!!!!! God will hear your prayer. He will answer your prayer in his time and you will see the right kind of change in his time.
He loves us. He wants the best for us and only he knows what that is and when is the best time.