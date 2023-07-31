To the Great Constituents of District 2,
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has officially given final approval to 31 bills from this year’s legislative session by signing off on a variety of legislation ranging from tax relief for senior citizens, tax credits to attract the entertainment industry, extending post-partum coverage, empowering Missourians living with disabilities by preventing the loss of government benefits, removing financial barriers in the adoption process, combatting the opioid epidemic, simplifying our vehicle sales tax, increasing cybersecurity to protect Missourians from stalking, and ensuring Missourians are covered for life-saving exams, while also not being subjected to unauthorized medical exams.
Here’s a look at some of the bills set to become law on Aug. 28, 2023, after having passed through the Missouri General Assembly and receiving Gov. Parson’s signature:
Developing Missouri’s Workforce and Encouraging Recruitment
HB 417 will help employers develop and retain skilled workers through the creation of a competitive grant program administered by the Department of Economic Development to reimburse employers who help their employees earn short-term certificates or credentials in vital areas for Missouri’s economy. Examples of short-term credentials that would be eligible for reimbursement through the program include manufacturing technology, cybersecurity, welding, certified nursing assistant and HVAC certification.
Many businesses have a hard time trying to find the workers they need, and oftentimes, those workers still need training with some of the desired skills. This new law will empower companies to grow their own workers using a program through the Department of Economic Development where they can send them to upskill their credentials.
HB 417 also creates the Intern and Apprentice Recruitment Act, which will incentivize businesses to increase the number of internship and apprenticeship opportunities in the state, allowing employers to train their workforce through paid internships and apprenticeships.
Under the act, employers would qualify for a tax credit of $1,500 for each intern or apprentice hired at a pay rate equal to or greater than minimum wage. Interns would have to work a minimum of 60 hours per month for two consecutive months to qualify. Apprentices would need to complete a minimum of 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 144 hours of technical instruction. An employer could not receive more than $9,000 in tax credits in a single year and the program would have a total cap of $1 million in tax credits each year.
Missouri is already a national leader in new apprenticeships and completed apprenticeships, but the state continues to be an exporter of potential workers as Missouri is losing approximately 20,000 undergraduates to jobs outside the state each year. The end goal is to keep more of the talent produced by Missouri’s universities here in the state.
No More Texting and Driving
SB 398 deals with several provisions related to motor vehicles, but included in the legislation is language that now will require all drivers to use hands-free cell phone features while operating a motor vehicle. This prohibits drivers from physically holding a cell phone, but also includes exemptions for drivers communicating during emergencies and for-hire drivers. It also allows drivers to use the GPS navigation or music apps on their phones.
If found to be in offense of the new law, drivers will receive a first-time violation carrying a fine of up to $100. That amount can increase up to $500 if there are repeated convictions in a two-year period. If the result of using a cell phone leads to property damage, injury, or death, then additional penalties including misdemeanor or felony charges could be added. While SB 398 takes effect on Aug. 28, the penalty provisions will not be enacted until Jan. 1, 2025, to allow a grace period to educate the public on the new law. This new law makes Missouri the 49th state to prohibit texting while driving.
It’s a pleasure to serve and as always if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to my office at 573-751-4285 or email me at Mazzie.Boyd@house.mo.gov.
All my Best,
Mazzie Boyd, State Representative for District 2