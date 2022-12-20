The Christmas season is fast approaching, and I for one, cannot wait. I had the opportunity to see the light pole decorations being put up on the square the other day. For some reason, I’d never really thought about how they get up there. I just knew that I loved them, and this year is no different, especially after witnessing the hard work of the men who put them up. My love of this Christmas spirit is certainly appreciative.
Christmas is a magical time, but I feel like the magic of Christmas is only elevated living in a small town like ours. The decorations go up and there’s a chill in the air, and yet the warmth of your neighbors has never been more obvious. I just adore Christmas lights and church programs and school concerts. It’s a time that really brings us together, and yet for so many it’s the worst time of year.
There are people in this town, people right under our noses, who are spending Christmas alone. Some don’t have any family left to celebrate with. Some never had any to begin with. And let’s not forget those in the nursing homes. If you have any excess Christmas spirit, like I do, I hope you’ll consider sharing it with those who find it more difficult to enjoy this holiday.
I mean, that’s what Christmas is all about, right? Christmas is the time of year we count on, to restore our faith in humanity. Christmas reminds us why it’s great to be alive, it gives us hope for the upcoming year. It’s the season of giving, but why should that end with only friends and family?
So here is my suggestion, the ideas that I’m pondering on as Christmas inches closer and closer. As you’re looking around — as you gaze in cheerful wonder at festive decorations or wander joyfully through the Christmas aisles of stores — take your eyes off of the lights for just a second, and look at the people around you. Look out for needs you can fill, plans you can make, even something as simple as a smile and a “Merry Christmas.” Please, don’t get so distracted by family plans and age-old traditions that you miss those who are hurting right in front of your eyes.
Merry Christmas, Worth County. I can’t wait to spend another year with you.
Riley Drury is a reporter at The Times-Tribune.