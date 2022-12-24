Christmas is a time that encourages us to create beautiful moments. Some of our most cherished memories, specifically our family memories, are made on or around Christmas. It’s a time that we have to set aside our busy schedules and look up from our phones in order to truly appreciate the people that matter most in our lives. We hang lights, decorate trees, watch movies and sing songs. We laugh and we cry and we create magic. Its all a part of the holiday season.
But why do we have to wait until a holiday comes around to do that? Why do our core memories have to be marked on a calendar? Why do we not cherish who and what we have all year round? Well, I must admit, getting off of work and forcing us to clear our schedules helps. But I think it’s because we assume that the magic of Christmas is only reserved for Christmas.
But to be honest, “the Christmas season” isn’t what makes Christmas so beautiful, and exciting, and meaningful to everyone. It has nothing to do with it being December. It’s because now, people are more focused than ever on the people that they love most. They spend all month listening, watching and planning so they can buy them the perfect gift to show them how much they care.
But honestly, what if we just did that all the time?
What if you used your free time to bring a friend their favorite snack at work? Not as a Christmas gift, just because you knew that they liked it and you wanted to brighten their day.
What if, when a family member starts an extensive rant about a subject that you don’t know or care about, you smile, listen and engage because you know it brings them joy just to talk about something they love?
Or what if you decided to just hug someone you love a little tighter? Hold an important person in your life a little closer, because regardless of the time of year, forever isn’t guaranteed?
What if you don’t get the chance to show someone how important they are to you because they couldn’t wait until Christmas?
Don’t wait. Don’t plan love and affection and magical memories solely around the Christmas season. Do it today. Do it tomorrow, do it next month, next week, in the next 20 minutes — don’t put it off.
We all have love to give and memories to make.
Who says that’s only for Christmas?