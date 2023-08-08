Numerous studies have linked spending time outdoors to an increase in overall health. Being outside has been proven to reduce heart rate, blood pressure, fatigue and reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. You can nurture yourself just by spending time in nature.
Research has found that the average American spends as many as 12 hours a day in front of a screen, which can lead to weight gain, chronic neck and back pain, vision issues, poor sleep and chronic fatigue. Any way you can connect with nature and disconnect from excess screen time and stationary indoor time is a win for your health.
For outdoor activity ideas, visit the MDC’s Things to Do page online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities to discover activities like floating a river, fishing, hunting, geocaching, hiking, birdwatching, wildlife viewing and more. This website also will show upcoming events, both in person and online, that teach you a new skill or way to enjoy outdoor activities.
For more information about MDC’s conservation areas, you can go to mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, or download MDC’s free mobile app “MO Outdoors,” available through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for iPhone devices. Learn more about MDC apps at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps.