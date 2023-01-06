New years are tricky things.
I have spent the last 21 or so years of my life outright avoiding New Year’s resolutions because I knew that I wouldn’t do them. To me, they just seemed like unnecessary pressure that would lead to me being disappointed in myself — and I had enough of that anyway, without throwing New Year’s resolutions into the mix.
But for some reason, this year is a little different. Maybe it’s because I’m another year older. Maybe it’s because, after a battle through a three-year time period which brought with it new obstacles that I never could have imagined, it’s finally starting to feel like I’m getting into a good place. Maybe it’s my attempt at keeping a good thing going.
But regardless of my reasonings, I find myself rethinking my opinion on New Year’s resolutions. What if I simply stopped thinking of them as unnecessary requirements and stress, and thought of them the way they were intended?
It’s a new year, and a fresh start, and those don’t come around often enough. I don’t want to wait until next year to meet my goals. I don’t want to wait until next year to finally finish writing the sequel to my book. I certainly don’t want to wait another year to overcome my anxiety disorder and finally get my driver’s license, despite being 22.
I am so sick of having these same dreams sitting in the back of my closet collecting dust. Now’s the time to break them out, dust them off and finally do the things that I want to do!
And yeah, maybe that’s a little scary. Maybe there was some kind of comfort in keeping my dreams close to the vest. If I never attempt them, there’s no room for disappointment. If they stay in the closet, wrapped cozily in a blanket of dust and what-ifs, then at least I will always know the outcome.
But I’m only getting older, and as another year arrives from over the horizon, I’ve realized that I don’t want to look back on my life one day and wish I’d had the courage, strength and determination to make a life for myself that I can be proud of. I don’t want a closet full of empty goals and forgotten dreams, I want to reach for the stars and be amazed at where I find myself once I get there. I deserve that!
And so do you. I want you to take a minute, as this year begins, and really think about what it is you want.
Not your parents, not your spouse, not your kids, you.
What goals do you want to accomplish? What’s that one thing that you’ve been putting off until next year?
Take it out! Do it, make proactive steps to meet those goals because you deserve that! You owe it to yourself to be the best you that you can be, and it’s not because of some mildly irritating New Year’s tradition.
It’s because the only one who has the power to take control of your life and work toward the things you want…is you.
2023 is our year, everybody.
What are you going to make of it?