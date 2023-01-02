Christmas has come and gone, and with that comes the promise of a brand-new year full of possibility.
I always look forward to New Year’s. Maybe it’s just because I’m a writer, and I have a writer brain, but I always appreciate the fact that one chapter is closing and another is beginning so soon after each other. I always enjoy looking back at how long it’s been and how far we’ve come in a similar fashion to the end of a book.
How have I, and the people around me, developed and changed throughout the year? What developments will continue into the new one? What is going to change and chart a new course for an even more complex story?
There’s any number of ways that the new year could unfold, and while that uncertainty may be daunting to some, I, for one, find it exciting and refreshing.
But as I said, maybe that’s just my writer brain.
There’s just something encouraging, at least in my mind, about a new, fresh start. I mean, it’s a brand-new year! It hasn’t had the opportunity to be tainted by the drag of the mundane every day! This could be the year that you finally start making some positive changes in your life! This could be the year that you stand up and stop letting toxic people walk all over you. This could be the year that you stop being that toxic person. Everyone gets a clean slate. What isn’t inspiring about that?
The point I’m trying to make is that there’s an opportunity here. It’s the reason so many people try their best to make New Year’s resolutions. This is just the beginning of a 12-month, 365-day refresh in which anything can happen!
You are in control of your own life, and now is the time to reclaim that control. Don’t wait until it’s the middle of the year, and you’re already exhausted by your responsibilities. Do it now, while you have the time to relax, and head back into your day-to-day with a renewed mindset.
2022 was a doozy … as the last few years have been. But it also brought with it so many beautiful things. I for one, started a new job that I completely adore. It has been a tremendous honor to serve the Worth County community in 2022, and I am absolutely ecstatic to continue that service in 2023. I am excited and hopeful and I hope that you are too.
Don’t let this New Year pass you by. Take your life back!
And as for me, I’ll be here! (When the office is open and I’m not on an interview.)
Don’t hesitate to stop by!
Happy New Year!