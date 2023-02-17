I’ve been thinking a lot recently about bad days, specifically bad mental health days. It’s insane and, to be honest, kind of scary how just one day can seem like the end of the world. If the circumstances line up just right, and you’re chemically imbalanced or you oversleep, then suddenly everything is tainted and leaves a bad taste in your mouth. It’s like nothing can go right and then all of a sudden, every bad thing that you could possibly think about yourself or the people around you pops into your head. You might even wonder what the point of existence is altogether.
I’ve been in this position, and it is quite honestly terrifying, for things to be so tainted and to have gone so badly that I’m not even sure if I want to exist anymore. But what’s interesting to me now, no longer being in this position, is that I have to analyze the way that my perspective and perception can alter the way that I feel about the world around me. When I’m struggling, I’m looking at the world through “gloom-and-doom-colored glasses.” Everything is just another example of why my life sucks.
But as difficult as it might be to understand, especially on the days when gloom and doom is all you see … it doesn’t last forever. I would often tell myself during my lowest points that this is just that — a low point. If I can just get through this moment to the next, from this night into the next morning, then things will be better. If I can just push through this darkness for a little while longer than surely, eventually, I’ll be able to get back to the light. Right?
The answer is yes! I’ve been there, and this mentality has gotten me through a lot of hard nights. Don’t let the thoughts or feelings of a moment lead you to a decision that is going to affect your entire life. Because it’s just that, it’s a moment and it isn’t going to last forever! The moment will end and then on will come the next, and every day is a new day full of possibilities.
I’m writing on this because I want people out there to know … I want anyone who is thinking about giving up to know … the night is just a night. I know it seems dark right now, and maybe it’s more than seeming, maybe it is dark but guess what? The sun is still going to rise, and the light is going to come.
Hang in there. Cling to the people closest to you, and if you don’t have anyone, then find someone — a therapist, a support group, anything. Find people you can hang onto that can lead you through the dark, because the problem with darkness is that it affects your ability to see things clearly. Find someone who can and let them help you. Let them lead you out of that cave.
I know from personal experience that things do get better. The bad days never last, even if it feels like they will. And one day, you’re going to look back on your darkest days and feel like you’re watching a movie. You’ll have grown so much and come so far that it doesn’t even feel like your life anymore. You’re a completely different person.
You just have to keep going long enough to become them. You owe that to yourself.