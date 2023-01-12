Up until about five years ago, I didn’t understand what discipleship was all about. Not that I have it figured out now, but I understand it a little better than before. I have quoted and preached the Great Commission in Matthew 28 countless times but probably didn’t totally grasp it. Matthew 28:19-20 says, “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
In the past, that passage was talking about evangelism and leading people into a personal relationship with Jesus, but now it means a lot more. Today, the church thinks of discipleship as a class we take after we accept Jesus as our lord and savior. We have classified discipleship as a program that the church offers new believers.
I am discovering that discipleship is so much more than a class we take or a Bible study we attend. Obviously there is nothing wrong with attending Sunday school or a Bible study, because you can never go wrong studying God’s word. What I am trying to say is making disciples takes way more work than a lot of churches are willing to do. Up until five years ago, I had seen people come forward at a church service and pray a sinner’s prayer and “accept Jesus,” but couldn’t move them into the next phase of church or Sunday school. They didn’t want any part of the “program.” The question was, why were we having trouble retaining people who made these important decisions?
I have discovered that those who seek Jesus don’t need a program, they need community and meaningful relationships. They don’t need a relationship for one hour a week that doesn’t even scratch the surface of their lives. They need someone who will help them navigate life with all of its twists and turns. They need relationships that go beyond Sunday morning into their everyday life. That is what I discovered about discipleship.
True discipleship is what we now call, “Living Life Together.” Discipleship is teaching people how to live life as a believer by living it side by side. I’m not saying move in together as roommates or anything like that, unless God tells you to do that, but it takes more than a Sunday morning “how you doing” to live life together. New believers need to see with their own eyes what it looks like to live as a believer in Jesus. That is accomplished through relationships, community and family.
We have a few groups at our church that are Bible studies, but those studies go beyond the night that they gather. We are in daily contact through social media. We spend time together socially and meet outside of official meetings to discuss life and the difficulties we face. Phone calls are commonplace when it comes to questions or prayer for a trial they are facing. There is a coming together to help in times of need because that’s what a family does.
Discipleship is way more than a class or a church program. It is a deep sense of community, and more importantly, it is a family, family that encourages, supports, prays together and is there every day to live life together.