ISADORA, Mo. — We need to get our hearts and lives “right” with God.
We talk about it. We pray about it.
If we, as Christians, are “broken,” how can our church help others?
God uses people to get things accomplished. People are depending on us to show them and tell them about Jesus and the way to become a Christian. The story doesn’t end there.
As Christians, we need to continually grow and mature in our understanding of the Bible. When Nehemiah, an Old Testament prophet, was working toward rebuilding the walls around the city of Jerusalem, he relied on many people to work together. He had already made sure that the king, and the people, were supportive and agreed upon the building project.
Of course, there were bad rumors being spread by those that opposed the building. We need to draw especially close to God when we have something that appears to be “too hard” for us. He will have the solution and he will give us the strength and wisdom to go forward.
“God, please help us to turn to you and follow in your footsteps.”
Then … we have to be patient while God is settling everything in place in his will and our best interests.