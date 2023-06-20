To the Great Constituents of District 2,
Nearly one month has passed since the end of the 2023 legislative session, and of the 62 bills truly agreed and passed by the General Assembly, seven more have officially been signed into law. Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday, June 7, gave his stamp of approval to the following pieces of legislation, which are set to take full effect on Aug. 28, 2023:
Promoting Fairness for Female Student Athletes
SB 39 was passed as a means to promote fairness in competition and opportunity for our female student athletes. This new law will prohibit a private school, public school district, public charter school, or public or private institution of postsecondary education from allowing any student to compete in an athletics competition designated for the opposite sex, as determined by the student’s official birth certificate. The bill clarifies that biological sex is only correctly stated on birth certificates if it was entered at or near the time of birth or modified to correct scrivener’s error. The bill also makes it clear a female student may be allowed to compete in an athletics competition designated for male students if there is no such athletics competition for female students offered.
While being debated on the House floor, the bill handler stressed the need for these provisions, pointing out that a biological male has biological advantages that could prevent a truly fair competition, as they are typically larger, stronger and faster.
Gov. Parson thanked the Missouri General Assembly for leading the way on this issue, and commended the legislators for fighting for women across the state.
“We, along with the vast majority of the General Assembly, agree that women and girls deserve fair sports competition without intrusion from biological men,” Gov. Parson said. “Women and girls deserve and have fought for an equal opportunity to succeed, and with this legislation today, we stand up to the nonsense and stand with them as they take back their sport competitions. In Missouri, we support real fairness, not injustice disguised as social righteousness.”
Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act
SB 49 is designed with the intent of protecting Missouri’s children from unnecessary and harmful sex change drugs and surgeries. The SAFE Act would prohibit health care providers from performing gender transition surgery on young people under the age of 18. Until Aug. 28, 2027, it would also prohibit a health care provider from prescribing or administering cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs to a minor for a gender transition, unless the minor was receiving such treatment prior to Aug. 28, 2023. A violation of the provisions would be considered unprofessional conduct and would result in the revocation of the health care provider’s professional license.
Furthermore, the SAFE Act also bars MO HealthNet, Missouri’s Medicaid program, from providing payment for gender transition surgeries, cross-sex hormones, or puberty-blocking drugs for the purpose of gender transition. Additionally, health care services provided to incarcerated individuals in Missouri prisons, jails and correction centers will not include elective gender transition surgeries. These provisions ensure Missouri taxpayer dollars are not spent on elective gender transition procedures.
During floor debate, the bill handler made it clear to the colleagues in the House that the intent of this legislation was not an attack on transgender people, but rather a focused effort to make sure that children are not making decisions that would have life-altering, permanent and irreversible effects.
“We support everyone’s right to his or her own pursuit of happiness; however, we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured,” Gov. Parson said while signing the bill. “These decisions have permanent consequences for life and should not be made by impressionable children who may be in crisis or influenced by the political persuasions of others.”
Biweekly Pay for State Employees and the Elimination of the Personnel Advisory Board
HB 131 allows the salaries of state employees to be paid in biweekly installments, as designated by the Commissioner of the Office of Administration. Supporters say the bill allows for flexibility in pay structure by state agencies which will be an incentive for workforce attraction. The bill is common sense and promotes fiscal responsibility, helping struggling state agencies and employees.
SB 111 would accomplish the same goal, as it and HB 131 are identical but for one difference: this act eliminates the Personnel Advisory Board and then moves all duties and responsibilities previously held by the board to the Director of the Personnel Division and the Commissioner of Administration. Additionally, this makes the position of Director of the Personnel Division one to be appointed by the Commissioner of Administration.
Other Bills of Note
SB 25 exempts from a taxpayer’s Missouri adjusted gross income one hundred percent of any federal grant moneys received by the taxpayer for the purpose of providing or expanding access to broadband internet to areas of the state deemed to be lacking such access, to the extent such grant money is included in the taxpayer’s federal adjusted gross income.
SB 167 specifies that medical examiner’s certificates for commercial driver’s licenses or instruction permits may be provided to the state by mail, fax, or email, in addition to the means currently available. This will allow for easier access and means of conveying these important documents, making the process more efficient and user-friendly by providing alternative options.
SB 13 makes several changes relating to the regulation of certain financial institutions, making sure that the Division of Finance is in charge of the execution of the laws relating to banks, trust companies and the banking business of the state; laws relating to persons and entities engaged in the small loan or consumer credit business in the state; the laws relating to persons and entities engaged in the mortgage business in the state; and the laws relating to persons and entities engaged in any other financial services related to business over which the Division of Finance is granted express authority. It modifies a variety of regulations and practices ranging from issues of the responsibilities of the Division of Finance, bulletins and industry letters, examination reports of banks and trust companies, fees collected by the Division of Finance, cease and desist orders, and the issuance of credit cards by lenders.
It’s a pleasure to serve and as always if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to my office at 573-751-4285 or email me at Mazzie.Boyd@house.mo.gov.
All my Best,
Mazzie Boyd, State Representative for District 2