GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grant City Board of Aldermen during its regular meeting on Aug. 23 discussed options for treating the city’s lagoon and clarified purchasing procedures after a free swim event and giveaways at the city pool that city officials said they weren’t notified about.
One of the larger concerns brought to the board’s attention was the current state of the city’s lagoon. City employee Ryan Fletchall provided reports.
“Right now, we’re not in bad shape, but it’s not good,” Fletchall said during the meeting. “That lagoon’s starting to change color and it’s on its way to going septic.”
Fletchall reported the last polishing pond has three feet of sludge and the lagoon has high levels of E. coli and ammonia. At this point, Fletchall said there are only about two options to fix the issues: treat the lagoon with bacteria or dredge the entire thing.
The city has received a quote from Heartland Environmental Distributors for the quantity of bacteria needed to meet their objective. Heartland suggested a dose of 15 gallons a week for E. coli compliance at $38 a gallon, 25 gallons of bacteria to reduce ammonia at $38 a gallon, and 5 gallons a day of the bacteria to solve the sludge issue at $20 a gallon or $5,000 for a 250-gallon tote.
The board decided to place an invitation for bids on these services in local newspapers.
Other bid notices approved for publication include one for the cleaning, repair and inspection of the water tower and a bid for a solid waste contract as the previous one expired in February.
Carl Staton, gas superintendent for the city, informed the board that Grant City was awarded a $38,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to help purchase a new mower and mini excavator. According to the grant documentation, the cost for both pieces of equipment is $99,125. The grant funding will be a near 30-70 split with the city being responsible for $66,125 of the proposed cost.
Before the USDA funds are released, the city must provide final bids to the USDA with detailed information about the equipment such as VIN numbers and delivery date. The city received three bids for the excavator but only one of the companies has one currently on the lot and is able to provide the information needed for the USDA funding release. The city accepted the bid from the company with the equipment currently on-site.
One agenda item the board focused a significant portion of time on was reviewing the board’s procurement policy. The policy designates the appointment of a purchasing agent, the dollar amount the purchasing agent and mayor are able to spend without board approval, the procedure for placing bids and more.
The purchasing agent is in charge of procuring supplies and contractual services for the city, placing and collecting bids for supplies and services over a specified dollar amount, ensuring invoices are signed by authorized city employees and more. The policy also states that the purchasing agent and mayor may spend up to $1,000 without board approval.
The board discussed the policy in detail to differentiate between expenditures for supplies and services versus the donation of funds to organizations and events held within the community. The donation of funds does not fall under the procurement policy. According to Alderwoman Catherine Runde, it appears the difference between the two has not been made or followed entirely in the past.
“If we get audited and they come back and look at this stuff, we could be in trouble,” Runde said during the meeting. “It’s not just, I don’t want to say just taxpayer money, it’s all of your money too, as taxpayers.”
Mayor Debbie Roach, who was not at the meeting as she was out-of-state at a conference, said there have not been any major issues recently in relation to the procurement policy.
Runde emphasized the importance of following this policy after the free swim event at the Grant City pool on Aug. 20 and the drawing for a free family pass and a single pass that was held. Runde said that this event was not sponsored by the city and the donation of those passes was not approved by the Board of Aldermen.
“There’s a lot of money getting spent on stuff that we don’t hear about and we just need to stop that,” Runde said.
City officials stressed that organizations with plans to host events in the city ensure they are following proper protocol by submitting a request for event permits and obtain insurance, which could mean the individual purchasing insurance or co-hosting with an organization that has insurance itself.
The meeting closed out its public section by voting on the Vision Statement for Grant City as part of the Strategic Plan, approving a building permit for Dan Roach and hearing reports from City Clerk Farrah Richey on the city’s credit card processing company, account and billing software and the possibility of soliciting a bid for an auditor.
Other notes
- Catherine Runde was reappointed as the mayor pro tem.
- City Clerk Farrah Richey was appointed as the city’s purchasing agent
- The tax levy was set at $1 per $100 valuation for the general fund, 30 cents for the special fund and 18 cents for the health fund.
- Prior to the meeting, city policy had required all purchases of $1,000 to $3,000 to go through a bid process with bids solicited by mail or by phone. At the meeting, the board approved an ordinance raising the upper limit from $3,000 to $5,000. Correspondingly, the board raised the minimum threshold for bids to be solicited through an ad in the newspaper from $3,000 to $5,000.
- Approved updating the City’s credit card processing system and the purchasing of a new accounting and billing software.
- The Grant City Board of Aldermen’s next meeting will be Sept. 20 at City Hall.