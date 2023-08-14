GRANT CITY, Mo. — United Fiber will replace Midwest Data as Grant City’s internet provider and will complete rolling out wired, gigabit internet this year, the company said.
Starting Sept. 1, the city will make the switch from Midwest Data’s citywide wireless internet service to United Fiber. The same services will continue to be available to customers, including existing grantcity.net email addresses. Customers will not need to make any changes to retain the service.
The wireless network that has been available to municipal customers tops out at download speeds of 25 megabits per second, which is the bare minimum of what the Federal Communications Commission defines as “high-speed” or “broadband.”
Darren Farnan, chief operating officer of United Fiber, told the Times-Tribune on Wednesday that his company plans to roll out wired, fiber internet to residents by Dec. 15 — bringing gigabit internet speeds to Grant City, or up to 40 times faster than what has been available.
United Fiber, a subsidiary of United Electric Cooperative based out of Savannah, has built out fiber internet infrastructure throughout rural areas of northwest Missouri over the past few years, including into Worth County.
Earlier this year, the company connected 42 homes around Allendale as part of a larger $261 million grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to bring broadband internet to rural areas.
The Worth County portion of the grant totaled $236,113, along with a $39,243 contribution from the Worth County Commission.