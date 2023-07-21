GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Grant City Board of Aldermen is inviting members of the Grant City community to share their thoughts on the city’s future as the board continues its comprehensive strategic planning process.
On June 20 the board met with residents to start the process. The meeting focused on the community’s future vision for the city and those in attendance completed an analysis to determine the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Challenges (SWOC) of the community. The evening concluded with a prioritization of the analysis to assist the community with determining goals, strategies and objectives at the next meeting.
The second of the two public engagement meetings is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at City Hall to provide community members with an opportunity to share their thoughts.
The focus of the meeting will be:
- To review and establish a vision statement and mission statement for the community.
- Review the top priorities identified from the SWOC analysis.
- Develop goals and strategies to help guide the work of city officials and residents.
The Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is assisting the city with developing an updated strategic plan. Next week’s session is set to be led by Kim Mildward, economic development planner, with the council of governments.
The meeting is scheduled to last approximately two hours. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Debbie Roach or Meggan Brown at City Hall by calling 660-564-3369.