GRANT CITY, Mo. — On July 25, the Grant City Board of Aldermen held the second of two strategic planning meetings, following the one held previously on June 20. This particular meeting was held to go over all of the information collected at the previous meeting.
After reviewing the information collected from the first meeting’s participants, Economic Planner Kim Mildward from the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments created a series of potential vision statements for citizens to choose from. There are two currently being voted on. See local briefs on how to participate.
Vision Statement 1 - The community of Grant City is committed to a vibrant future. We will continue to provide the best possible resources that a healthy community needs to survive and thrive. We will protect and honor our traditions and history while embracing the innovation and diversity needed for our most rewarding future.
Vision Statement 2 - Welcoming New Ventures: Grant City, where businesses flourish and residents thrive. The community of Grant City will create a welcoming culture for businesses and residents while fostering civic pride and community beautification to sustain economic growth.
The chosen statement will be used to represent the future of Grant City, and the manner in which the citizens would like to see it grow. Directly following the vision statement reviews was a review of the SWOC analysis — or Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Challenges — from the previous meeting.
The July 25 meeting closed out with the attendees going over the final categories and strategies for the Grant City Strategic Plan. These are the areas in which a group of local representatives would like to see improvement when it comes to the growth of the Grant City community.
During both meetings, residents and members of the discussion appeared to favor infrastructure projects and possibilities to help town growth.
Those categories are as follows:
Community Revitalization
- Community beautification/personal property upkeep
- Increase of new and rehabilitated housing stock
- Decrease the number of dilapidated buildings in community/ demo projects and rehabilitation projects
Public Infrastructure Projects
- Enhance city streets and sidewalks
- Complete wastewater infrastructure project
- Enhance water infrastructure
- Erect an electronic community sign
Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship
- Create and maintain an inventory of vacant properties
- Coffee time for business owners
- Reestablish the Chamber of Commerce
- Strengthen partnerships with University of Missouri Extension, economic development and Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation
- Increase businesses around the square
- Review and revise Enterprise Zone designation
- Position the community to recruit a small family restaurant, a manufacturer or health care provider
Public Amenities
- Increase the number of activities for individuals of all ages and abilities
- Explore constructing an RV park
- Assist with the creation of a lake for community resiliency and recreational opportunities Civic Engagement and Volunteering
- Review local policies and make changes to increase participation
- Create a program to actively engage citizens and promote volunteering in the community
- Advocate for change in federal and state policies and regulations that prevent collaboration
- Create and maintain a centralized website/social media page to promote activities within the community