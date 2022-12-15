GRANT CITY, Mo. — With winter comes snowstorms and the city of Grant City has a snow control plan in place to keep streets safe and accessible during periods of ice and snow. The goal according to the city staff is to provide access to all city streets.
Streets will be plowed and sanded according to established priorities that are based upon traffic volume, public safety and access to emergency facilities and schools. Major factors affecting the efficiency of snow removal procedures are storm intensity, duration, accumulation, time of day, temperature and traffic conditions.
The city’s policies are to sand, salt and/or plow when snow accumulations are at least 1 inch and/or 1/4-inch of ice, unless city personnel see fit to take action before.
To help city personnel perform in a safe and efficient manner, no vehicles or any obstacles shall be parked on any city street and/or alley when there is at least an inch of snow in the forecast from Oct. 1 through March 1. City streets are defined as the driving area, edge of the road to edge of the road, curb to curb or typically 22 feet wide. All vehicles, obstacles or anything blocking the flow of traffic and/or in the city street will be towed or properly removed at the owner’s expense. It shall be at the city’s discretion to have any licensed tow company remove the vehicles and/or obstacles and be towed or hauled back to the tow company’s business property. It shall be the owner’s responsibility and expense to contact the tow company to get their property back.
Many times the city receives calls regarding depositing of snow at the end of driveways, in front of mailboxes or along the side of vehicles that are parked along the streets. This is the reality of snow plowing, and it cannot be avoided, city officials said. If streets are to be plowed, the snow must be pushed to the side of the road. The city’s objective is to clean the streets to the best of its ability; depositing snow to the sides of the roads is the only option even if this means pushing in the end of driveways, along vehicles, etc.
Residents and businesses should remember to clear their sidewalks free of snow and ice, and their driveway before the city has cleaned the streets. Snow and ice shall not be pushed into the roadway after the city has already been down the street. This could be dangerous and causes added expense to the city. As a result, the resident, business owner and/or contractor may be fined.
The city asks for understanding and cooperation with its efforts.