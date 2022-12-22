REDDING, Iowa — Sympathy is sent to the family and friends of James M. Kerwin, 80, of Grant City who passed away on Monday at the Worth County nursing home.
Martha Swanson from Council Bluffs, Linda Hosfield and Dorothy Saville went to the Mount Ayr Health Care Center Christmas party on Friday.
The Methodist Action Club met on Wednesday night at the Redding UMC for their annual Christmas dinner. Guests were Wilma Schaefer, Syd Comer, Preston Hayse, Dick Snethen, Jerry Overholser, Charlie Jeanes, Walt McGinnis, Gary Hosfield and Scott Sheets.
Peggy Overholser and family went to Des Moines on Saturday night to see the Christmas lights in Altoona. Jeff, Lindsey, Jeremiah and Colt Overholser’ John and Lesa Darrah; Dalton Darrah; BayLee Darrah; Jeanette Todd; Stephanie, Bryson, Keeston and Kaybron Cole; Sherry Ely; and Payton Worthington went on the tour.
Kathy and Dan Quick visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
The Red Hatters group met for Christmas on Tuesday at the Senior Citizens Center in Mount Ayr for lunch and games. Present were Cindy Snethen, Peggy Overholser, Meredith Dredge, Kathy Coulson and Donna Melvin. Cindy Snethen and Linda Pickering were in Albany and Bethany on Saturday. Cindy and Sharon Walkup shopped in Creston on Sunday afternoon.
Bobbi Bainum and Stephanie and Tom VanOsten visited with Lena Hunt and Lisa Hargrave in Grant City on Tuesday. The VanOstens left on Wednesday to return home to Oregon.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to El Vacquero for supper Thursday night and to the basketball games at the high school.