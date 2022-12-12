We have had some pretty cold days this week, but no moisture. It is forecast to be in the 40s this coming week, so that is typical December weather.
The Jingle and Mingle event was a huge success, lots of parents with their little ones out to take it all in. It was very windy all day but it died down just about 4 p.m. and was pretty nice until just about the time it was over, it turned cold and the wind picked up. The senior center baked cookies and served as a warming station for those that came in.
We put up our Christmas tree this week and the girls got the window decorated with the beautiful Nativity scene that Julia Ashby donated to us before she passed. Our Christmas tree was donated by Lee Mincey a couple of years ago. We are very appreciative of all donations.
We had an impromptu lunch for Dean Olney on Friday as he is going back to California. Whitey’s daughter, Amanda, brought chili and beans with cornbread and the rest of us chipped in with snacks; it was a nice going away thing for him. He really enjoyed it.
Whitey said he got a good report from his visit to his doctor at Nebraska Medical Center. We hope he continues to improve and will soon be back to his old self!
The flu season is back so be aware and take extra precautions when needed to protect yourself and others. If you haven’t had your flu shot yet, you can get it at Tri-County Health here on South side of the square or at Sherri’s Pharmacy.
Vivian Coleman brought in a nice selection of towels that you hang in your kitchen, they make nice small gifts and they are only $3 each. While you are in the center, check out our shelves, you might find something that you just can’t live without.
This Friday, Dec. 9 is “Potluck Day.” This is our Christmas one so if you have a favorite dish that you like to make for the holidays, bring it in. The dinner rolls are always furnished by the Worth County Care & Rehab. Hope to see you there. Everyone is welcome and our coffee pot is always on.