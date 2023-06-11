KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scripted Healthcare, a Kansas City-based nonprofit that works to provide access to in-home services and accessibility equipment, announced last week it has hired Mazzie Boyd, state representative from District 2.
Scripted Healthcare CEO Casey Guernsey, himself a former Republican state representative from Bethany, said in a news release that Boyd will be employed as business manager, helping to manage the in-home program as well as billing insurance for consumers purchasing medical equipment from Accessibility Medical Equipment, another associated nonprofit run by Guernsey.
“I am thrilled to welcome Representative Boyd to our organization, she is a top quality hard-working, and dedicated public servant,” said Guernsey in a statement.
Guernsey said he founded Scripted Healthcare five years ago with the goal of processing donated medical equipment to people in need as well as helping people stay in their own homes by providing self-directed in-home services like assistance with cooking and cleaning.
Through the latter program, people who qualify can select anyone they want to help with basic tasks so that they can remain at home rather than move to an assisted-living facility.
“I am very excited to help expand the reach of Scripted Healthcare to Northwest Missouri where there is a serious need for such important services,” Boyd said in a statement. “I believe in the mission of this organization and feel very strongly that many people will benefit from its programs here at home. Healthcare in general is complicated for people to navigate and Scripted’s mission is to provide access to necessary equipment, both new and recycled.”
Guernsey said another part of Boyd’s job would be to develop new partners and networks to expand program services in northwest Missouri.
“It is my goal to have an office in Bethany, very soon, as I have purchased a building there. The addition of Mazzie to our team gets us one step closer to making that a reality,” Guernsey said.