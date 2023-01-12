ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Following a recent safety inspection, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have closed the bridge over Bear Creek on Gentry County State Route YY, as of Thursday, Jan. 5.
According to a news release, a project to replace the 96-year-old Bear Creek Bridge, and two additional bridges on Atchison County State Highways 46 and 111, are currently in the design and right-of-way acquisition phase. The project is scheduled to go out for contractor letting in September 2023. The Bear Creek Bridge will remain closed until the replacement project is completed.
Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure, according to a release. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.
For more information, visit modot.org. While there, motorists may sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.