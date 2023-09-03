REDDING, Iowa — Gary Lambert from Mount Ayr visited with Helen Combs on Friday. Helen went to the baby shower for Liz and baby Waylon Zeigler held at the Redding UMC Sunday afternoon.
Gladys Jones and Helen Harris visited Mary and Cindy Daniels and Carla Jo Davis at Clearview Home in Mount Ayr on Wednesday. They went out for lunch at Subway. Helen Harris called on Gladys on Friday and on Sunday they had lunch at the Old Towne Café in Allendale.
Kathy Quick visited with Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park and with Berta Quick at the Estates in Mount Ayr during the week.
Ginny Quick went to Louden Main’s football game on Friday night. She visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Ginny’s Saturday overnight guests were Rebecca, Cliff Bryson and Kaden Smith, and Calvin Main. They went to Ayr Days on Saturday. Rebecca Smith and Ginny Quick met in Winterset for lunch last Monday.
Jan and Melinda Shervheim’s guests on Saturday were Laura, Steven, Indy, Eden and June Henry from Adel. Myron and Ardis Shervheim from Johnston were their weekend visitors.
They all attended the first-year anniversary open house of Anna Shervheim’s coffee shop, the Village Coffee in Lenox. Myron and Ardys Shervheim attended Sunday services at Middle Fork UMC.
Hostesses for the baby shower on Sunday afternoon for Liz Zeigler and baby Waylon were Vickie Jeanes, Cindy Snethen, Ginny Quick, Sherry Davidson and Bobbi Bainum. Cindy and Dick Snethen went to the Mount Ayr and Bedford volleyball game Thursday at MACHS.
Preston Hayse and Bobbi Bainum went to the Old Towne Café in Allendale for supper on Thursday.