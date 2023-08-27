REDDING, Iowa — Congratulations to Kory and Liz Zeigler on the arrival of their baby boy born Aug. 12 in Des Moines. Waylon John weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was nineteen-and-one-half inches long and is the Zeiglers’ first child. A baby shower is planned for Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. in the Redding UMC. Everyone is invited to come and meet the newest resident of the Redding community.
Jennifer and Parker Hosfield from Des Moines were Friday overnight guests of Gary and Linda Hosfield.
Helen Harris visited with Gladys Jones on Thursday. On Sunday, Gladys and Helen Harris had lunch at El Vacquero in Mount Ayr and then visited with Mary and Cindy Daniels and Carla Jo Davis at Clearview Home.
Dan and Kathy Quick brought Berta Quick from the Estates down to the farm on Thursday for a visit. Kathy visited with Dorothy Barber at Heritage Park on Friday.
Ginny Quick was an overnight guest at Rebecca and Cliff Smith’s in Adel on Sunday and went to the state fair in Des Moines on Monday. Calvin Main and Kaden Smith were overnight guests at Ginny’s on Saturday. Carrie and Wiley Main and Cliff Smith were Saturday visitors at Ginny’s. Ginny visited with Berta Quick at the Estates during the week.
Cindy Snethen spent Tuesday through Thursday with Sharon Walkup at the Iowa State Fair.
Lil Rinehart and Bobbi Bainum went to the rodeo wrap-up supper in Allendale on Monday night. Preston Hayse and Bobbi went to Hart’s in Grant City for supper on Thursday. Bobbi visited with Lena Hunt in Grant City on Thursday.