GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County Library plans to host Amy Houts, of Maryville, who will be joining the library for its next Activity Hour from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
According to a news release, Houts has written more than 100 books and she writes for both faith-based and mainstream publishers.
She is planning on a Story Time where she will present one of her faith-based books, “God’s Protection Covers Me.”
Houts received two awards for the book from the Christian Market Place and The Angle Book Award. She has also won many other awards, including the Moonbean Children’s Book Award, Missouri Writers’ Guild Walter William Major Work Award, and a Seal of Excellence Award.
In addition to her books for children and nonfiction science, she also has published some cookbooks, noted a release.
While she is reading to the children, the adults will have a taste-testing of a few of her recipes from her cookbooks. As soon as Houts is done reading to the children, she will join the adults for a cooking demo.
After Story Time, children will have the opportunity to make crafts. Along with their completed crafts, each child will also have an activity packet to take home that complements Houts’ book.
For more information, visit Houts’ websites houtsandhome.com and amyhouts.com. Contact the library at libraryworthcountymo@gmail to be added to its email list or follow its Facebook page, Worth County Partnership Library.
This event is for all ages to enjoy. However, the library also invites anyone interested in checking out a book or enjoy one of the library’s board games.