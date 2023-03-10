GRANT CITY, Mo. — The annual PTO Carnival, previously known as the St. Patrick’s Day Carnival, was held in the Worth County R-III school gymnasium on Friday, March 3.
Many local business and organizations came out to support the PTO by providing games and running booths for the kids to enjoy. From a variety of inflatables to hand-crafted games like prize-fishing or skee ball, there was no lack of activities for children and their families to enjoy.
Those who won their games earned tickets, which could be redeemed for prizes, which were stored in the cafeteria.
Also housed in the cafeteria was a cotton candy table, from which cotton candy could also be purchased with tickets. Attendees could purchase tickets at the main entrance, which they would use as admission to games and inflatable activities.
The carnival began at 5 p.m. and ended at 7 p.m., leaving two hours of non-stop fun for kids and their parents.