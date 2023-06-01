ALLENDALE, Mo. — Starting out as the Great Allendale Bed Races, the Allendale Park Board has rebranded its June 3 event to become the Great Allendale Pajama Party.
A lack of signups for the bed racing has resulted in this change, but the Allendale community shows no sign of pulling back on the fun.
The event will take place at the Allendale park, and will consist of a variety of activities ranging from yard games to an ice cream social. Participants are invited to wear their pajamas and join in the fun, which will culminate in an outdoor movie night showing Adam Sandler’s “Bedtime Stories.”
The supper, which is a freewill donation, along with the yard games and other activities will begin at 6 p.m., followed immediately thereafter by pie and ice cream. The movie will start at 8:30 p.m. and community members of all ages are invited to participate.