GRANT CITY, Mo. — The July Board of Aldermen meeting was preceded by a public hearing regarding a rezoning request put forward by Kevin and Wilse Fletchall following a court appearance in regards to keeping goats within the city limits.
Judge Joel Miller had recently ruled that the Fletchalls must remove the goats from their property as their property had not been zoned for agriculture. It was stipulated as a part of the ruling that the Fletchalls could later apply to rezone their property, as they did as a part of the July meeting.
After listening to neighbor testimonies, both in person and in the form of a formal letter, the Board of Aldermen, which also acts as the zoning board, ultimately decided to reject the proposal, resulting in the Fletchalls having to remove the goats from their property.
Other Notes
- As of right now the city will still own the internet service it provides to residents, but it has been decided that United Fiber will take over the management and upkeep of the services. Customers who were given a grantcity.net email address will still be able to keep said address.
- Resident Dena Campbell presented a noise ordinance violation regarding City Code 205.080: barking and howling dogs. Letters are to be sent out to violating residents, and the process will begin to correct this issue.
- Carl Staton reported mowing and pothole patching has begun, but they need two more loads of cold mix. Kevin Kobbe made a motion to purchase two more loads of cold mix from Keller Construction, Catherine Runde seconded, all approved, motion carried.
- Approved LLC has an August start date on the chip seal project.
- Gas lines have been removed from three unsafe buildings. Water service lines are set to be removed next.
- Andy Macias from Snyder and Associates attended to give an update on the sewer project. He will be getting the city a new contract to include additional items not in the previous contract. He also reported that the city of Grant City was awarded a $95,000 grant for lead line inventory.
- The board seeks bids for water tower repair.
- After reviewing City Ordinance 700.400, late penalties will not be charged to customer accounts until the 21st of each month.
- Customers have asked about having the Porter Trash stickers at City Hall so they don’t have to wait for Porter to send them. The council agreed to purchase 100 stickers and have them available at City Hall for customers.
- After having customers ask about having their deposits refunded, City Hall is set to review account history and return deposits to customers who qualify for a deposit refund.