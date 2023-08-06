REDDING, Iowa — Isabelle Abarr from Raytown, Missouri, was a weekend guest at Charles and Becky Abarr’s. Isabelle attended her 55th class reunion at MACHS on Saturday.
Helen Combs, Lil Rinehart and Lori Wimer went to Plattsmouth, Nebraska, on Sunday to the home of Barb and Randy Ray for a family cookout.
Gladys Jones and Helen Harris visited with Mary and Cindy Daniels and Carla Jo Davis at Clearview Home in Mount Ayr on Tuesday. Karen and Ryan Murphy from Stanberry visited with Cindy and Dick Snethen Friday night.
Jeannette and Roger Todd’s supper guests on Saturday were Jerry and Peggy Overholser, Jeff, Jeremiah and Colt Overholser, John and Lesa Darrah, Aaron Darrah, Tucker Darrah, Alexis and Dalton Darrah and BayLee Darrah and Easton LaFollette. Jeremiah and Colt Overholser were Sunday afternoon visitors at Jerry and Peggy Overholser’s.
Ginny Quick visited Annabel Walkup at Clearview Home on Thursday. Ginny’s weekend guests were Rebecca, Cliff and Kaden Smith, and Louden and Calvin Main. Ginny’s visitor last week was Tony Elmer from St. George, Utah. Ginny visited with Berta Quick during the week at the Estates in Mount Ayr.
Jan and Melinda Shervheim, Reyna Shervheim, Laura and baby June Henry went to the Pepper Harrow farm near Winterset on Saturday.
Cindy and Dick Snethen’s overnight guests on Friday were Dave and Ellen Brand from Audubon. Their Saturday visitors were Scott Brand, Dave and Ellen Brand, and Travis Snethen. Sunday guests at the Snethens’ were Meredith, Duane Dredge and Adam Dredge.