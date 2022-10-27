My name is Amanda Gilland, and I am running for the office of Recorder of Deeds for Worth County. I was raised on a farm near Eagleville. I married my high school sweetheart, Brett Gilland, and we now live on his family farm just outside Grant City. We have three children: Evalyn (eighth grade), Jarrett (fifth grade), and Nolan (kindergarten).
I am running for recorder because I have enjoyed the last seven years serving as the deputy recorder in Barb Foland’s office. I have assisted Barb during scheduled vacations and trainings, as well as at a moment’s notice when other unforeseen circumstances have arisen. I have confidence that the transition of the Recorder of Deeds office from Barb to myself would be smooth. I will work hard to make sure the office is as efficient and effective as possible, and I will maintain an organized and friendly office.
I enjoy being part of the Worth County community and I am active in several organizations including the Summer Ball Association, PTO, School Board and MU Extension Council. My education and work experience includes an undergraduate degree in accounting, a master’s degree with an emphasis in finance, and working in the financial division of Sprint-Nextel for 4 years before Brett and I were fortunate to be able to move back to his hometown. I have loved being a stay-at-home mom and in-home day-care provider. However, I am looking forward to serving the community in this new capacity.
With the experience I have gained as the Deputy Recorder for the last seven years, as well as my involvement in the community, and strong work ethic, I believe I am properly qualified to serve as the Recorder of Deeds for Worth County. I appreciate your consideration and hope to receive your vote in November.