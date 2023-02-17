SHERIDAN, Mo. — More than 20 years ago, Jeff Blaine called up Huey and Kay Rowen in hopes of setting up a children’s ministry at the Sheridan Christian Church. During the call, he learned that the Rowens had been praying, as a married couple, for a way to start a children’s ministry in the area.
At the time, Blaine was working with Show-Me Christian Youth Home, a nonprofit organization focused on providing children struggling in their current home environment with a safe, Christ-centered home and family, according to the organization’s website.
So, Huey and Kay told Blaine about the house they had purchased for a children’s ministry and asked him to move his family to Worth County to grow the community’s faith and ministry. Blaine has been in the area ever since and has been serving as pastor at the church for a number of years.
“They have experienced the love of God and they want to share the love of God with others,” Blaine said. “... It’s been a hallmark of their faith and their marriage that they want to make sure that people know how much God loves them.”
The first meeting
Back in the day, teenagers from Worth County often went up to the Lake of Three Fires in Bedford, Iowa, to hang out with other kids from the area. After some friends mentioned a group of girls who often attended, Huey decided to join and drive several of them up to the lake.
Huey recalls one particular evening when Kay came up to him and flirted with him, which he thought “wasn’t a bad deal” since he wasn’t used to getting that type of attention.
“Come to find out though, the boy she was dating decided he would take my car,” Huey said. “I should have had my keys but I didn’t.”
As it turned out, Kay’s boyfriend and his friends had taken Huey’s car and, in the process, had gotten it stuck in a ditch. The group had sent Kay over to Huey as a distraction while they retrieved the car.
“(Well) I ended up getting her,” Huey said. “Wasn’t her plan, I don’t think, she was just trying to keep me busy.”
But a couple years later, Huey and Kay married in a small church in Gravity, Iowa, and are approaching their 64th anniversary this summer. The couple welcomed their first child, Kathy, just before their anniversary and welcomed another girl, Robin, before Huey attended Northwest Missouri State University for a teaching degree, though he learned quickly he was not teacher material.
Instead he worked with Family Services for several years before working with Farm Credit, a company that provides credit and financial services to those in the agriculture industry. Then, Huey started farming and the family entered the dairy farm industry, milking more than 50 cows twice a day.
“Kay hated every minute of it,” Huey said.
She didn’t complain too much about the demanding job though, as she said it paid for the farm and helped them raise five wonderful children — Kathy, Robin, Susanne, Tonya and Clint.
Centered on Christ
Around the time the pair decided to get married, Huey realized that he wanted to get back to the church after having not attended for a couple years. Shortly after having their first child, the family started attending the Sheridan Christian Church.
“After I’ve looked back, I’ve decided God led me to Kay,” Huey said. “I didn’t go up there (to The Lake of Three Fires) with the right motives. I didn’t consider God. After we had come together and planned to get married, it dawned on me that this was the kind of woman I wanted to raise my kids. If it hadn’t been for God leading me to her, who knows what I would have done.”
Faith had been the backbone of their family as the children grew up and continued to be so as their kids started their own families. Huey served as an elder for the church for more than 50 years and several members of the Rowen family still attend services and are active members of church’s congregation.
“I can’t think of this congregation separate from Huey and Kay,” Pastor Blaine said. “... I believe we are in part where we are as a congregation because of Huey and Kay.”
Huey said raising their children and teaching them to make the right decisions was made easier by their trust in their faith. Huey often told his family, “It’s never wrong to do right, but sometimes it’s harder,” over the years. It was a phrase he repeated often enough that his son Clint repeated those exact words when talking about his own faith.
“Their marriage has been centered on Christ and, in my opinion, I think that’s really the only way a marriage can work,” Clint said. “I don’t think my marriage could work any other way.”
Dedication to faith isn’t the only aspect of his parents’ marriage that Clint has tried to implement in his own. He complimented his parents’ ability to not show their frustrations and always present themselves as a united front, regardless of if they agreed on how to handle a situation or not.
This united front is an aspect of their relationship that people outside the family can see as well. Blaine said they’re always together and it’s on rare occasions that he’s seen them separately. It’s noticeable in the way they interact with each other, always showing concern for one another’s well-being and desire to take care of one another.
As the couple looks back on the 64 years they’ve spent together, on the five children and more than 40 grandchildren, their commitment and devotion to each other continues to shine through the years.
“I had no idea what marriage would be like when we got this old,” Huey said. “We’ve been through bad times. We’ve been through good times. … But whenever we get this old and you know the future is short, I can’t explain how it is to have someone beside you that’s gone through all those things, that you know you can trust. You know she’ll be there. … I don’t know how to say what that means (to me).”