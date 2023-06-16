SHERIDAN, Mo. — Since 1976, Sheridan has celebrated a town that has not existed in over 130 years.
Old Defiance Days, a weekend-long event during the third week of June, was crafted by a group of local residents who had recently started up the town’s community betterment club, the Sheridan CBC. One of the club’s earliest goals, the event was named in honor of Defiance, Missouri, which was a small town just east of where Sheridan currently resides.
River to the rails
Defiance, the town, is said to have started with the arrival of Jacob Winemiller, who had purchased a plot of land from some of the earliest settlers in this area of Worth County by the names of Warren and Martha Judd. From there, Winemiller started up a sawmill and brought his wife, seven children and a nephew, John W. Bainum, according to the Sheridan Centennial book.
The Sheridan Centennial book was composed in 1987 by a committee of locals, spearheaded by John Bainum, a direct descendent of the John W. Bainum who helped found Defiance.
The village thrived for the twenty-something odd years it existed with two blacksmiths, a wagon maker, two doctors, a grit mill, school, hardware store, hotel and more.
But in 1887, the Chicago, St. Paul and Kansas City Railroad company decided to expand into Worth County, and the new railroad missed the village of Defiance by half a mile.
“The sound of the rails being laid and the spikes being driven was literally the death knell for the village of Defiance,” Bainum wrote in the Sheridan Centennial book.
By the end of the year, the new town that would become Sheridan had sprung up around the new railway line and already had 25 houses. Businesses and residents of Defiance were in the process of moving to the new town.
“It would have been (called) ‘Old Defiance,’ but they wouldn’t let them,” Gary Hawk, lifelong Sheridan resident, said. “There was already an Old Defiance in Missouri. You’re not supposed to have two names, you see, if it already existed, you were all right. But if you moved the town then you had to change names.”
The land that makes up Sheridan was originally owned by James Boyd, a man from Iowa who served in the Civil War and moved to Worth County after being discharged. Boyd played a large role in giving the town its name.
It was decided the town would be named Sheridan after General Philip Sheridan, whom Boyd served under during the war, according to the centennial book.
Defiance may no longer exist, but the townspeople have never forgotten where it all started, choosing to name the yearly festivities after it.
A little entertainment
The first Defiance Day was held in 1976, but there is not much in newspaper archives about that first event. Nevertheless, it quickly grew in popularity and in size with attendees and events both.
But the third year, things went off with a bang.
In the June 28, 1978, edition of the Times-Tribune, the headline reads, “Bank Robbery! Notorious Allee Gang Disrupts Pleasantries at Sheridan, Amount of Stolen Money Unknown.”
The article and accompanying pictures detail how a “threatening bunch of bandits” stormed into town on horseback, robbed the Farmers Bank of Sheridan and took a woman captive, all while the local Sheridan park, which sat across the street from the bank, was filled to the brim with people celebrating Old Defiance Day.
As it turned out, the “Allee Gang” and the bank robbery were fake. It was a skit created by several local men including Don Allee, Gary Roush, Mike Troutwine and several others.
“I remember Kendall Roberts coming out of the grocery store,” Hawk said. “Now he wasn’t in on the plan, but he came out with a broom and was trying to beat us off.”
The men who came up with the idea for a fake bank robbery wanted to add a little adventure to the weekend and kept it a secret from everyone except those directly involved.
If the fake Allee Gang bandits were intending to recreate a piece of Sheridan history or simply indulge in their own version of a Western movie is unclear but was reminiscent of a real bank robbery that took place in 1898.
Back then, C.A. Martina and William Ryrun broke into Farmers Bank and made off with $2,301 worth of gold, silver and bank certificates, according to a story submitted into the centennial book by William Gladstone, who came about the story in a copy of the Worth County Times.
The pair split up after the robbery, with Martin running to hide in various towns and cities in Iowa and Nebraska for a period of time before being captured by two Pinkerton detectives. Martin pleaded guilty and served five years in prison while Ryrun was captured following another robbery and served 10 years.
Entertaining events like this and others continued for years at Old Defiance Days as the CBC continued to grow in the community and host events throughout the year to raise money for the summertime festivities.
One of the main fundraisers of the CBC was the yearly dinner theater it hosted in the old Sheridan school building. From 1978 to 1996, members of the club and other organizations would act in the play, help create sets, control lighting and sound, and cooked and served a large dinner for all the attendees.
The very first play put on was “Aaron Slick from Punkin Crick,” a story that follows a rural boy as he helps a widower save her farm from city folks who wanted the farm for its oil.
The play was performed three nights for locals and then a fourth night for the area’s special needs children. Larry and Linda Hibbs, who helped out with the play, Old Defiance Day and other community events for years, said it wasn’t uncommon for 100 or more special needs children to attend the play.
The money raised from the dinner theater, as well as other events, is the reason Old Defiance Days was able to be such a large event for so many years and especially for the centennial celebration.
The centennial included draft horse pulling competitions, a pageant with around 150 contestants who performed acts like old-time school lessons, and numerous prairie schooners were on display to portray the feel in Sheridan in its first days, reenacting residents witnessing the trains passing through the town, according to the Sheridan Centennial Old Defiance Days booklet.
The celebration also featured a performance from comedian Jerry Clower, who was flown in from Mississippi.
“Me and Mike Scott were selling ads for the centennial, we sold several thousand dollars of ads for that centennial, and (Kenny Hensley) said, ‘Would Jerry fly in a little airplane?’ And I said I didn’t know,” Hibbs said.
Hibbs called up Clowers’ secretary and arranged for Hensley to fly to Mississippi, transport Clower to Albany in Hensley’s personal plane and then drive him on up to Sheridan, where Clower performed for an audience of over 5,000 people. Hibbs was the one who secured the signing of the contract for Clower and was designated as one of his bodyguards for the weekend.
Hawk and Hibbs said the CBC looked at various performers, including Willie Nelson, but Clower was the most affordable at $5,000 compared to $70,000 for Nelson.
‘That’s what it’s all about’
Back in the day, Old Defiance Days was a larger event than it is nowadays, through no fault other than a lower population, which means fewer volunteers, fewer vendors and an overall smaller crowd — and the fact that many of the original group who started and carried on the event for years have passed away.
Defiance Days used to feature 20 or more vendors and had events like frog-jumping contests, dunking pools and cake walks.
“And cow patty bingo,” Larry Hibbs, a Sheridan resident who helped with Old Defiance Days for years, added.
Cow patty bingo involved marking the ground with an assortment of numbers, just like a bingo card, and placing a cow in with the numbers. Contestants would choose a number and a winner was declared depending on what number the cow chose for its target.
“Would you call that a redneck deal?” Hibbs said.
But there are some events that have continued to take place all 47 years of Old Defiance Days and new annual events have been added.
The parade that travels around the Sheridan town square has taken place every year since the first one in 1976, which the Sheridan CBC says is the only annual parade in Worth County.
It has often featured tractors, old cars, organizations and clubs, businesses, politicians and, of course, the presentation of flags, which was dreamed up one night in the Sheridan bar.
“They (the CBC) wanted to do something different,” Hawk said. “I’d heard of it before but never around here, so I said, ‘OK, we’ll do it.’”
The presentation of flags involves over 50 horses and riders, each given a state flag or other flags, and a rider who carries the American flag, which Hawk and others always referred to as “Old Glory” during the presentation. When the idea was brought up that night, some said it would not be possible for Hawk to find that many people to participate in one section of the parade.
“Well, you know me, half-drunk and I said ‘To hell I can’t!’” Hawk said.
From that night on, it’s a rare year that the parade isn’t filled with flags.
The baby show and Little Mr. and Miss competition has carried on over the years, and the cake walk has transitioned into a dessert competition. Saturday’s lineup still includes a band performance, children’s games and a community lunch in the park’s shelter house.
Around 2015, the CBC added the Sheridan Rodeo to the list of events for Old Defiance Days, which has helped revitalize the event and bring it new life.
“The elder people said ‘Now, we don’t do this to get rich,’” Melody Hawk said about the advice she received when she took over as CBC president. “We do this to give back to the community. And whenever your kids are little and they get grown up and they take those two weeks off for vacation during Old Defiance Day, that’s what it’s all about.”
“And it holds true,” Gary added.
This year’s Old Defiance Days celebration will return to the park on June 23 and 24 and kick off with the Little Mr. & Miss contest at 6:30 p.m. and opening night of the rodeo at 7:30 p.m. The full list of activities can be found on the Sheridan CBC Facebook page.
“My grandkids can hardly wait,” Melody said. “They’ve been counting the hours.”