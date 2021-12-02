LIBERTY, Mo. — Only seven games into his senior season, John Zimmerman has had some big moments for William Jewell.
The Maryville native tied his career high with 11 points in a 77-66 loss to Southwest Baptist in the Great Lakes Valley Conference opener on Monday, Nov. 29. That ties 11 he scored last year against Missouri S&T.
The Cardinals are 2-5 on the season but just finished a stretch of playing four MIAA teams in a row, starting with a 56-52 win over the No. 11-ranked Washburn on Nov. 17.
That was the highest-ranked upset win since the Cardinals made the move from NAIA to NCAA.
“It was pretty exciting, a top-15 win, anytime you can get a chance to beat a team the caliber of Washburn. It is exciting,” said Zimmerman, who is averaging 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. “Luckily we played well enough to get the win and could celebrate in the locker room.”
Zimmerman played a big role in the win over Washburn as he hit two free throws with 24 seconds left in the game. At the time, the Cardinals led 52-50 and Zimmerman was fouled.
He went to the line and knocked down both free throws to give a cushion that never dwindled.
“It was kind of like free throws back in high school,” Zimmerman said. “I was used to taking free throws at the end of the game. It is almost like second nature to go up and shoot them. You can’t really think about it. All your training and practice is made for moments like that. You just go up and shoot it really.”
He called the win one of the biggest since he’s been at the Liberty school. The other was two years ago when the Cardinals beat then No. 12-ranked Bellarmine.
After the Washburn game, the Cardinals played Emporia State, Central Missouri and Missouri Western. All of the games were competitive, losing by seven, eight and four, respectively.
The latter was Saturday in overtime, losing a six-point lead late.
While the 2-5 record isn’t where the team wants it, there are steps in the right direction after only five wins in a COVID-shortend season last winter.
Zimmerman hopes to be part of a turnaround at Jewell and brings his experience he learned growing up in ‘titletown’ to Jewell – which last had a winning record during the 2017-18 season.
Zimmerman started his college career as a student manager at Northwest Missouri State but he kept his dream of playing college ball alive and found a fit under former Jewell coach Larry Holley for the 2018-19 season.
“I have been part of a winning culture and I know what it is like,” said Zimmerman, an all-state guard for the Spoofhounds. “It’s been my goal since I got to Jewell to turn it around and make it a winning culture. We are off to a good start. We want to be the change. I think the win over Washburn shows we are a different team this year. We are a lot tougher team and we are a lot more together. Since I have been here this is the closest team I have been a part of. We want to let people know we are here and we are ready to take on opponents and be a threat in the GLVC.”