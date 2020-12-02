CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. – Platte Valley left Tuesday night’s game against the Albany Warriors disappointed in their performance despite a dominant victory.
Platte Valley defeated the Warriors 49-21 and were led in scoring by two freshmen, but expectations have been raised and for them, the mistakes were the biggest take away from their season opener.
“I thought we worked together well as a team tonight, but we definitely have some improvements to make,” Platte Valley freshman Maggie Collins said.
Platte Valley has begun each of the last few seasons slowly on offense, relying heavily on its defense and that was the case early on. The Valley was held scoreless through the first three minutes of the first quarter with missed shots and turnovers early on.
“It’s always been like that and it’s probably my fault, but we build our defense and get that where we want it to go,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “It makes the game ugly, but I’m not too proud to win the game ugly.”
Collins scored Platte Valley’s first points and the first points of her high school career with 5:56 left in the first quarter. The offense found a little rhythm after Collins’ basket, rattling off seven-straight to take a 7-2 lead over the Warriors.
Platte Valley’s defense held Albany to just four first-quarter points on its way to a 9-4 lead after one. The Valley offense came to life early in the second quarter, doubling their total from the first quarter in the first two minutes.
The 9-0 run came with baskets from four different players, but it was Madelynn Mattson that provided the biggest spark in the second period. The senior scored eight points Tuesday night, but six of those came in the second quarter.
Mattson was the only Platte Valley player to score over the final six minutes of the half. Albany cut the lead to eight with two minutes left in the half with an 8-2 run that included back-to-back three-pointers from Michaela Martin and Abigail Tyoncin.
Mattson scored the final four points of the second half to give Platte Valley a 24-12 lead. The 24 points came from seven different players. Pedersen said the rotation is still a work in progress.
“I think we’re still fine tuning that,” Pedersen said. “We have some girls that have separated themselves, but there is still a core group of girls where you’re wondering where those minutes are going to go. There are a lot of girls that potentially could play, and we could use that to our advantage to wear teams down, but you’ve also got to have your horses on the floor too.”
The freshmen continued to play well in the second half. Collins scored six of Platte Valley’s eight points to begin the third quarter.
Fellow freshman Brylie Angle also had a big second half with seven points to help put the game out of reach. Angle tied for the team lead with 10 points and registered two blocks.
“She was freaking awesome!” Collins said. “Put that in the paper.”
Collins also had 10 points, while Mattson finished third with eight points. Platte Valley had ten different players score in the game.
“First game out I thought we were a little rusty, probably because of missing so many practices due to quarantine,” Angle said. “But I thought we really got it going after a few minutes, though.”
Platte Valley will have a day off before traveling to face South Harrison on Thursday.
“I was definitely nervous coming into the game, but I thought we played really well as a team,” Angle said. “But like Maggie said, we definitely have some improvements to make this week.”