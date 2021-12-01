SAVANNAH, Mo. — Going into the 54-47 season-opening win on Tuesday against Smithville, the Maryville frontcourt was relatively experienced, but the biggest question mark on the roster was how the backcourt would shake out around point guard Caden Stoecklein.
Due to a miscommunication on fouls, that new group of Spoofhound guards was thrown into the fire during the season opener and first round of the Savannah Tournament.
Early in the fourth quarter, senior Spencer Willnerd executed a post move to give Maryville a 43-41 lead; but on the other end of the floor, Stoecklein picked up what the scoreboard showed as his fourth foul. Coach Matt Stoecklein brought his son and point guard to the bench with what he believed was four fouls.
It was later revealed by the scorer’s table that the official scorer actually had five fouls for Caden Stoecklein and he wouldn’t be allowed to return to the game.
Suddenly the young guards that Matt Stoecklein has been hoping to develop this season — sophomore Derek Quinlin and freshman Peyton McCollum — were the two point guards for the fourth quarter of a tight game in the opener.
“Especially at the end, they took care of the ball and they made their free throws,” Matt Stoecklein said. “… They did great. We still have a lot of learning to do from the rest of that game, but those two stepped up big at the end of that game.”
The two young guards leaned on their frontcourt early where senior Spencer Willnerd was imposing his will. Before Stoecklein exited, Willnerd fed him for a layup to answer Smithville’s first lead of the game. Willnerd then executed back-to-back post scores to give the team a 43-41 lead.
“I could kinda see the body language of everyone on the court,” Willnerd said. “We were kinda like, ‘Oh crap, we might lose this.’ I knew that couldn’t be the mindset going into the final minutes.”
Without Caden Stoecklein, the Hounds continued to feed Willnerd and he connected on a pair of free throws to break another tie and give the Hounds a 45-43 lead.
“I had a lot of fun in that game,” Willnerd said. “That game was probably the most fun I’ve had in the post just working against that big guy.”
The Warriors fouled to send Maryville’s freshman to the line with 3:07 left in the game. McCollum sank both his foul shots to push the lead to four.
On the other end of the court, Caden Stoecklein’s absence also meant a revamped defensive alignment. He guarded Smithville star Ryker Edwards for much of the game, but in crunch time it was junior Keaton Stone who drew the assignment.
“He has a much better mindset to play defense this year and I think I saw it a little bit tonight,” Matt Stoecklein said of Stone.
From the 4:05 mark to the 33 seconds mark of the fourth quarter, Smithville managed to score just one point.
That meant Smithville had to play the foul game in the final minute, and the Warriors targeted the freshman again. With 55 seconds left, McCollum stepped up to the foul line again and knocked down a pair to turn a 3-point lead into a 49-44 advantage.
“Peyton is phenomenal,” Willnerd said. “It is really fun to play with him. He has a good eye on the court. He has been brought up to be good and he rose up to the challenge. He is like the type of guy in a practice that you look to when you need someone to shoot a free throw or you are going to run. He is the type of guy who is consistent like that.”
The next trip down the floor, it was the sophomore’s turn with Quinlin going to the line with 39 seconds left. He hit both his shots and the lead was 51-44.
Smithville hit a 3-pointer on the other end, but Maryville broke out an in-bounds play which sent Quinlin deep and Stone hit him with an in-bounds pass in stride for a layup to seal the game.
“It was a great way to start our season with a tough battle and win,” Quinlin said.
The Spoofhounds finished with four players in double figures with Quinlin scoring 13, Willnerd having 12 and Stone and Stoecklein each having 10.
McCollum finished with seven points, all in the second half. Delton Davis rounded out the scoring with two points.
Maryville advances to Thursday’s semifinal game at 4 p.m., against a Platte County team which rolled though Chillicothe on Tuesday.
“We want it so bad,” Willnerd said of winning the Savannah Tournament. “After this game, Drew (Burns) was in the locker room and he was like, ‘Hey, we are starting out the season 1-0.’ … Starting off the season strong is important to us, and I think we just did that.”