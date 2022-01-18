KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds and their youth had no answers for the size and athleticism of the Center Yellowjackets on Tuesday night in Kansas City.
The Spoofhounds ended the half with a 10-1 run to tie the game at 25, but that momentum quickly switched hands in the second half. Center outscored Maryville 40-18 in the second half on its way to a 65-43 win.
“We had the momentum, and then they got to adjust,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “When they came out of the half, they knocked up their pressure and wouldn’t even let Peyton (McCollum) get a look. We tried to run some stuff to get him some shots, but I don’t even think he got a look until there were two or three minutes left and by then, it was done for.”
In a game that saw swing in momentum from quarter-to-quarter, it was Center who took the baton to open the game. The Yellowjackets opened the game with a 12-5 run over the first seven minutes of the first quarter. Freshman Peyton McCollum’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left cut the lead to four, but Center quickly added two baskets over the final seconds to take a 16-8 lead into the second quarter.
“The length was a big factor in finding open people,” Caden Stoecklein said. “A lot of our guys got sped up and didn’t really see the floor to find open shooters. We didn’t handle their pressure as well as we had hoped.”
The Maryville offense had its best run in the second quarter. The Spoofhounds opened with a 7-4 run that cut the lead to five.
Center then extended the lead to nine with three minutes left in the half on back-to-back baskets. Peyton McCollum and Caden Stoecklein then combined for 3-straight 3-pointers in a 10-0 run that gave the Spoofhounds a 25-24 lead.
The Yellowjackets took the final swing of momentum with 6-straight and eight of 10 to open the third quarter.
“At the beginning of the third quarter, they hit that 3-pointer and that hurt us big,” Caden Stoecklein said. “Then they got some easy transition buckets and then before we knew it, we were down eight. That ruined our momentum and attitude, but we have to be able to bounce back and sustain it like we did in the second quarter.”
Maryville kept the score close for much of the third quarter. Spencer Willnerd added four points to keep the deficit at five midway through the quarter.
The Spoofhounds were able to trade baskets for most of the quarter, but 5-straight from Center over the final minute gave the Yellowjackets a 43-33 lead going into the final quarter. Matt Stoecklein said it was a number of things that led to Center’s big second half.
“The fact that we couldn’t score for long stretches and our transition defense,” Matt Stoecklein said. “That’s been a problem for us all year; getting back and finding your man. We have to have a greater desire to get back, get turned, and find your man.”
Caden Stoecklein led the Spoofhounds with 16 points. McCollum was second on the team with 12 points on four 3-pointers.
The Spoofhounds eight losses this season have come against teams with a combined record of 77-26. Maryville has six conference games, the Cameron Tournament, and a matchup with Creston (Iowa) to finish the regular season. Of the six conference games, only two of those teams have a winning record.
“Wins are important, and getting to feel that confidence,” Matt Stoecklein said. “We’ve had Mound City, Benton, Smithville, Kearney. We’ve had a rough, rough, rough schedule, and hopefully in the second half, we have some teams that give us some confidence and get us rolling.”