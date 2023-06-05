23-06-07 Swim Grace lede.jpg
Maryville Sharks head coach Grace Wright, left, high-fives a swimmer prior to his race on Sunday in Maryville.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Class of 2022 graduate Grace Wright has always had sports as a big part of her life. The daughter of Northwest Missouri State football coach Rich Wright was an All-MEC selection in volleyball as a senior, but she has always loved swimming and the Maryville Sharks program.

Wright spent her freshman year at Kansas State University as a Student Recruiting Assistant with the football team. That experience around the Wildcat program fueled Wright’s desire to do more coaching and that led her back to the Sharks and their head coaching opening.

