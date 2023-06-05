MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Class of 2022 graduate Grace Wright has always had sports as a big part of her life. The daughter of Northwest Missouri State football coach Rich Wright was an All-MEC selection in volleyball as a senior, but she has always loved swimming and the Maryville Sharks program.
Wright spent her freshman year at Kansas State University as a Student Recruiting Assistant with the football team. That experience around the Wildcat program fueled Wright’s desire to do more coaching and that led her back to the Sharks and their head coaching opening.
“It is so much fun,” Wright said of her experience in Manhattan. “I absolutely love it and I’ve learned so much. Honestly, that helped me see why I wanted to come back and coach swim team. I missed the coaching aspect and stuff like that, I get to do the recruiting there, but now I get to have fun and coach here.”
Wright has been an assistant coach with the program the last two seasons.
“I honestly have always wanted to be the head coach of this program since the time I was little, watching Shawn and Mikaila (Scheffe) do it when I was younger and then Lauren (Macali). I have just always loved swimming and was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool, I want to do that someday.’ When they asked me, I said yes in a heartbeat.”
On Sunday, Wright ran her first meet as the Sharks’ head coach — the season-opening intrasquad meet. She enjoyed seeing the young swimmers compete for the first time in front of their families at the Maryville Aquatic Center.
“It has been so much fun,” Wright said. “It has been fun since I am working with the older kids and younger kids this year. I get to see both sides of it and it has been a blast. I’m looking forward to the season.”
The Sharks face their first competition from other teams on Wednesday when they host Tarkio, Glenwood and Auburn. The Sharks have 11 meets over the next month with home meets on the 14th and 28th of June before the Maryville Invitational on Saturday July 1.
The rest of Wright’s coaching staff is as follows:
Nate Brown
13-and-over boys age group
While Wright is coaching the girls 13-14 and 15-and-over age groups, Nate Brown is in charge of the boys 13-14 and 15-and-over groups.
“He does an amazing job,” Wright said. “He swam up in Omaha, coached up in Omaha. He is doing a really good job with their technique and their swim knowledge.”
Ainsley Watkins
Maryville High School junior Ainsley Watkins is back for her second year of coaching and is leading two groups of swimmers with the 9-10 age group and 11-12 group. Watkins says she working with the diverse skill sets swimmers in those age groups.
“It is fun to see everybody get tired, get mad cause they are tired, get upset, but then get to the meets and see the times getting better,” Watkins said. “It is so great. ... Nine and 10 is fun because you have the new kids. They are still really new and excited about swimming. And then 11-12, they know what they are doing so you can be a little bit harder on them and you can really see the improvement.”
Austin David
Watkins and David are working together with the 9-10 age group while the 2023 Maryville graduate also swims in his final year as a Shark. David is in his second season as a Sharks coach.
“We have done a lot of work on just basic stuff for the strokes and turns and starts,” David said. “Just basics for right now.”
He loves cheering on his group of swimmers and they enjoy both cheering on their coach and giving him a hard time if he doesn’t swim as fast as he hoped.
“My posse — I got a huge fan boys and girls,” David joked. “They cheer me on a lot and it makes me swim faster I think honestly.”
Brayden Hanf
Brayden Hanf is in her first year with the Sharks. She is a senior at Northwest Missouri State with an extensive swimming background and is excited to coach this season.
“I used to swim competitively for like 13 years and I just decided to be a lifeguard this summer,” Hanf said. “… When my boss asked me if I wanted to be a swim team coach, I thought I would take the opportunity because I want to be a teacher and it is great for resume and a great experience.”
Hanf is especially fired up to work with the beginning swimmers.
“They are very eager to learn about everything,” Hanf said. “They just want to know about everything. They want to learn how to dive. They want to know all the strokes. They just want to do everything all at once, so it is fun.”