MARYVILLE, Mo. — Guys who have played as much football as Braden Wright has, they often get asked what they hope is remembered about them by fans after their careers. Wright doesn’t have to say his response, it was on display Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Stadium.
“I think it just shows the competitor and warrior that he is,” Bearcat captain Elijah Green said. “No nicks, no bruises, or anything that isn’t super serious is going to hold him back. … Some of our guys are going through nicks and bruises, and they can look at him and say, ‘Alright, he is going through something far worse, we can push through.’”
Bearcat assistant athletic director Colin McDonough asked Wright if he could sit down as Wright hobbled into the postgame press conference after a 16-3 win over Missouri Western. The sixth-year Bearcat responded that he thought he could and gracefully lowered himself into his seat in clear pain.
After Wright spoke, McDonough helped him to his feet — still in clear pain and Wright turned away from the television cameras to collect himself before putting on a smile and limping out of the press conference.
“He is the leader of the team, a captain, who probably shows some of the most heart that you see out there,” senior Robert Rawie said. “A lot of guys have nicks and bruises and are kinda questionable about going into the game, and you see this man put the pads on and it’s like, ‘OK, it's go time.’ I think that just says a lot about his character.”
On the field, Wright out there for all 61 of the offensive plays. His numbers were pedestrian — going 8-for-23 for 117 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions — but his head coach took a lot more than numbers away from his performance.
“Braden didn’t feel good all week, and I was super proud of that kid for what he went out there and did,” Rich Wright said. “Anyone who wants to walk down to my locker room and look at his side right now — it is not a pretty picture. But he is a tough son of a gun and he went out there and battled.”
The Bearcats were without starting quarterback Mike Hohensee, starting running back Jamar Moya and starting left guard Seth Zegunis. Rich Wright opened up more about the quarterback situation last week that he wasn’t comfortable sharing in the immediate aftermath of the Central Oklahoma loss.
“Braden was a kid that couldn’t go back in the game,” Rich Wright said. “Braden wasn’t sidelined last week. Braden couldn’t physically go back into the game. Mike couldn’t play this week.”
The first-half gameplan was exceedingly conservative as the Bearcats were protecting Wright from as many hits as they could and trying to establish a running game to take the pressure off of him.
The Bearcats ran the ball on several third-and-long plays. Wright attempted just eight passes in the first half.
“It was a little bit of that,” Rich Wright said in reference to his quarterback’s injuries. “It was a little bit of the mentality that we weren’t going to put people in the situation where they were going to try to do too much.”
Braden Wright battled all week to be able to play this week and told the coaches that he was willing to do whatever it took to help the offense get going.
“That was one of the things I talked to them about before the game,” Braden Wright said. “I was going to go until I couldn’t anymore. Obviously they called it (quarterback runs) light because of how my body felt, but I didn’t want that to hold back their play calling. I was like, ‘Just let me go and I’ll go as long as I can.’ Thankfully, I got through the whole game.”
With the Bearcats down 3-0 at halftime, sophomore Jadon Brady immediately injected life into the Bearcats with a 42-yard kickoff return.
“It just really lit a spark for the rest of our football team,” Rich Wright said.
Robert Rawie ran for four yards and Braden Wright found tight end Cole Hembrough for 11 yards before Rawie took the third play of the half for a 43-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead.
“All I saw was green grass,” Rawie said.
Rich Wright told his defense that he trusted them to make that score hold up if it had to for the victory.
“We were in the mindset of: if they don’t score, they don’t win,” Green said.
The defense got more of a cushion on the next drive as on third-and-12, Wright was allowed to throw and found Trevon Alexander for a 31-yard gain.
Rawie continued to churn out yards and Cole Lammel capped the drive with a 25-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead.
Missouri Western had a good return end in a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Bearcat offense picked up a first down to set up a 36-yard field goal by Lammel.
Braden Wright was slow to get up on a 5-yard scramble which came up one yard short of a third-down conversion midway through the fourth quarter. He was helped to the sideline.
After the defense forced a punt, Wright came back onto the field and put the final nail in for the Bearcats as he went deep for a 45-yard pass to Kashan Griffin to get down to the Griffon 10. The drive ended with Lammel’s third field goal of the game and a 16-3 lead which ended up being the final score.
“KG battled too, that guy is banged up,” Braden Wright said. “He went up and made a play. A guy like that, you really just sit back on your spot and chuck it and give that guy a chance. He can run like nobody’s business. He went up and made a play. … That guy is a trooper.”
Rawie was the offense’s statistical leader as he took on a bell-cow role in the second half with 13 carries for 81 yards after just two carries for three yards in the first half.
“Robert is a tough kid,” Rich Wright said. “Robert is an unselfish kid. Robert is always in it for what is best for the football team. But when he got his opportunity today, he played well.”
Defensively, Green had eight tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. Cahleel Smith had an interception in the first half.
The Bearcats now prepare for the premier game of the MIAA season next week with a road trip to visit undefeated Pittsburg State. The Gorillas are the only unbeaten team in the conference while Northwest and Nebraska-Kearney are the only programs with just one loss.
“Just because guys are hurt and guys are banged up, it is just business as usual,” Braden Wright said. “We have to show up to the office every day and just work.”