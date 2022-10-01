22-10-06 NWFB Braden.jpg
Buy Now

Northwest Missouri State quarterback Braden Wright delivers a pass on Saturday in a win over Missouri Western in Bearcat Stadium. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Guys who have played as much football as Braden Wright has, they often get asked what they hope is remembered about them by fans after their careers. Wright doesn’t have to say his response, it was on display Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Stadium.

“I think it just shows the competitor and warrior that he is,” Bearcat captain Elijah Green said. “No nicks, no bruises, or anything that isn’t super serious is going to hold him back. … Some of our guys are going through nicks and bruises, and they can look at him and say, ‘Alright, he is going through something far worse, we can push through.’”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags