TARKIO, Mo. — The phrase ‘kill with kindness’ is a strategy that goes back to Shakespeare. Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray has been beating opponents with a smile all season in track and field to the point where throwing coach Johnnie Silkett has given her a nickname.
“We call her the smiling assassin out there,” Silkett said. “She smiles the whole time when she is running.”
For many athletes, being told to go run is a punishment in practice. Even for track and field athletes, most tend to not look forward to the grind of the long-distance races. It is not that way for Wray.
“Whenever I’m distance running is whenever I have the most positive mindset,” Wray said. “It is really easy to put a smile on my face when I’m doing that.”
Wray already had the Class 1 lead in the 3,200-meter run and had her eyes set on running a personal-best and potentially Class 1-best in the 1,600-meter run, but she wouldn’t allow herself to just simply get the win in the two-mile. She ended up running her way to a 12:04.41 and increasing her state lead in the event.
“The goal was just to run a good mile and then take it easy on the two-mile,” Wray said. “But I really — I don’t like to take it easy.”
The mile was where Wray was really looking to make a leap and did just that with a 5-second personal-best 5:37.31 which catapulted her past Stoutland’s Mallory Shaw for the Class 1 lead.
“Just improvement, that is all I’m hoping for, more improvement,” Wray said. “… Setting goals for myself has helped a lot. This is definitely not where I pictured myself for my freshman year of track.”
Wray wasn’t the only champion for the Platte Valley girls on Friday as senior Jenna Mason won the shot put with a 10.41, a new season-best for her. The state medalist from last season now ranks eighth in Class 1 for the event.
“Warm-ups didn’t go great,” Mason said. “I’d just finished running the 100-meter dash and I kept stumbling over the front of the circle. Then I just kinda got fed up, let one go and grunted a little bit — and it flew.”
With several key members of the team gone for State FFA, a pair of freshmen stepped up for Platte Valley with Emalee Langford taking third in the triple jump and fourth in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter dashes.
“(Langford) is just strong and consistent,” Silkett said. “… We are excited to see Jailee run the 200 for the first time this year. … I think she has found her race.”
For the boys, Jacob Peery was third in the 3,200-meter run while Logan Peery was fifth. Lealand Otto took fourth in the discus and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles.
Platte Valley will be back in action next Friday at the Panther Relays in Mound City and the following Tuesday at the 275 Championships in Mound City.
“The goals are just to keep consistent right now and build right at the end to shoot up,” Mason said.