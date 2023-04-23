23-04-27 Track PV Mya3.jpg
Buy Now

Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray runs on Friday at the Indian Relays in Tarkio. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

TARKIO, Mo. — The phrase ‘kill with kindness’ is a strategy that goes back to Shakespeare. Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray has been beating opponents with a smile all season in track and field to the point where throwing coach Johnnie Silkett has given her a nickname.

“We call her the smiling assassin out there,” Silkett said. “She smiles the whole time when she is running.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags