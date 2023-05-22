JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — From the beginning of the Class 1 State Championships, two things were apparent for the Platte Valley girls track and field squad. First, freshman Mya Wray was in for a special meet; and second, the Platte Valley senior class simply wasn’t going to be denied.
Behind two state titles from Wray and an incredible gutsy performance from all three of the team’s seniors, Platte Valley was able to earn a team trophy with a third-place finish.
“I am so pumped and excited,” Platte Valley senior Jenna Mason said. “I have loved this track team and I couldn’t imagine this year with anyone else.”
While all six of the girls in attendance earned team points, the tone was set in Friday’s first event on the track, the 4x800-meter relay. Senior Andrea Riley ran the lead leg.
Riley was sitting in third, right on the heels of favorites Rock Port and East Atchison, when she reached the 400-meter mark and was accidentally tripped by Van Buren’s runner. Van Buren ended up being disqualified for contact, but that didn’t help Riley who had an injured arm and knee from the hard fall.
“It is one of those things where you know it happens, but you never expect it to happen to you, so when it happened, I was really shocked,” Riley said. “I tried to find the baton as quick as I could because I knew that my team was counting on me.”
As she got to her feet, she couldn’t find the baton which had rolled away from her. By the time she found it, she was well behind the pack. Despite the cuts and scrapes, Riley ran an extremely quick lap to rally the team back into sixth in the 16-team field.
“I found the baton and I knew I had one lap to make up all the ground that I could,” Riley said. “Anything can happen and you just have to make the most the out of your situation.”
Riley handed off to her sister Allison who made up a spot into fifth, and Mylie Holtman ran the second-fastest leg of the race for Platte Valley to keep them in fifth.
Wray finished it with a 2:37.20 final leg — the second-fastest final leg in the field behind only 800-meter state champion Tommi Martin from East Atchison. Wray crossed the finish line in third behind Rock Port and East Atchison — after passing Van Buren, who would later be disqualified, on the home stretch.
The 275 Conference domination would continue as East Atchison won the team title and Platte Valley and Rock Port took third and fourth.
“It definitely shows how special our little northwest corner is,” Andrea Riley said. “We took three of the top four trophies and the other team was from out sectional, so we’ve been competing with the best all year round.”
Shot put was the next event to finish for Platte Valley where the 275 also dominated with Nodaway Valley’s Ava Graham winning it and Mason throwing a personal-best 11.17-meter throw on her final throw of her high-school career.
“My dad yelled at me, ‘100 percent, everything you’ve got.’ So I was like, ‘OK, 100 percent, everything I got,’ and out came a yell and it flew. I was so happy to break 11,” Mason said.
Mason ends her Platte Valley career with a fourth-place medal before continuing her career at William Woods next season.
“I feel great,” Mason said. “I gave it my all and this is great for the last throw of my high-school career. I’m excited for the next chapter, but I’m just stoked and in the moment right now.”
The next final for Platte Valley was the 3,200-meter run where Wray cruised to her first state championship with a 15-second margin.
“New PR, and I just feel really good,” Wray said. “My family — we weren’t going for a new PR, but they were the first people I really thought of whenever I crossed that line.”
Andrea Riley overcame the fall from earlier and was able to make a pass on the final lap to finish eighth and earn a state individual medal.
“It was definitely my redemption race,” Riley said.
As the next day rolled around, it was Kayley Hauber’s turn to show that grit. The senior made multiple visits to the medical tent on Friday and Saturday with a knee injury, but found a way to take sixth in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash to finish her career with a pair of state medals.
“I knew I’d have to push really hard,” Hauber said. “Dealing with an injury is never very much fun, but you just have to keep pushing through it. Can’t let it get you down.”
Wray added her second state title in the 3,200-meter run with a 5:18.99 to win by over six seconds over Class 1 cross-country state champion Mallory Shaw of Stoutland. Andrea Riley finished 15th.
“Definitely not what I expected, especially as a freshman coming into this,” Wray said. “I had a lot of nerves and a lot of pressure being ranked first in both races.”
Shaw won the individual cross-country title in the fall with Wray having the state’s top time but running injured in the State Championships.
“I definitely looked at this as my opportunity,” Wray said. “I’m not injured, I got to give it my all right here.”
The Platte Valley boys picked up a state medal with sophomore Justin Miller taking third in the triple jump. Miller splits his fall between baseball and track, but was able to put on one of his best showings in Jefferson City.
“I said at the beginning of the year that I just wanted to go to state and place — I didn’t care what place,” Miller said.
Ean Meyer capped his season with a 13th-place finish in the javelin.
North Nodaway
Sophomore Mason Casner represented North Nodaway at state and took 16th in the long jump.
Northeast Nodaway
Sophomore Baylie Busby tied for 14th in the high jump in her second-straight state appearance.