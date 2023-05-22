23-05-25 Track PV Andrea6.jpg
Platte Valley 4x800-meter team of, from left, Mya Wray, Mylie Holtman, Andrea Riley and Allison Riley, smile on the podium in Jefferson City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — From the beginning of the Class 1 State Championships, two things were apparent for the Platte Valley girls track and field squad. First, freshman Mya Wray was in for a special meet; and second, the Platte Valley senior class simply wasn’t going to be denied.

Behind two state titles from Wray and an incredible gutsy performance from all three of the team’s seniors, Platte Valley was able to earn a team trophy with a third-place finish.

