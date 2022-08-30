MARYVILLE, Mo. — Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray went into her first varsity cross-country race with modest exceptions — hoping to finish in the top half of the field until the gun went off at Tuesday’s Spoofhound Invitational.
“I was kinda freaking out a little bit,” Wray said. “Top-20 was going to make me happy.”
Twenty-two minutes later, those feelings completely changed as the freshman crossed the finish line with a 22:00.84 to win the race by 45 seconds over senior teammate Andrea Riley.
The freshman-senior duo for Platte Valley struck together for most of the races as Rock Port freshman Norah Watkins went out fast in front of them. Riley and Wray didn’t panic though and kept their pace.
“It is nice to know that I’m going to have somebody with me no matter what at all times to be able to pace and work together with,” Riley said. “I just think it makes it easier for both of us and the whole team.”
Wray passed both Watkins and Riley to take the lead late in the race and pulled away all the way to the finish.
“I’m still going to be nervous,” Wray said of her mindset going forward. “But I’m not going to be as nervous.”
Riley passed Watkins on the home stretch and finished with a 22:45.68 to take second in the race. It was the first time that Riley was able to pace with a teammate in a high-school race and she was happy with how it turned out.
“It shows how much effort I’ve put in during the summer and what’s to come,” Riley said. “I think I’m going to have a good season.”
Andrea’s little sister Allison Riley added to the Platte Valley medal count as the freshman took seventh with a 23:49.97.
The Platte Valley squad was the only team to get multiple runners in the top-8 and coach Julie McConkey was thrilled with how her team performed.
“I don’t think I could be happier with how they ran today,” McConkey said. “We told them coming in that this is kinda a glorified practice. We are just seeing where we are at with four freshmen. And two of those freshmen ended up on the medal stand and two of them had great times as well.”
Freshmen Mylie Holtman and Emalee Langford rounded out the team results by taking 33rd and 35th respectively in their first varsity races.
“I’m really proud of our whole team,” Riley said.
Platte Valley finished third as a team with 62 points, nine behind Chillicothe and seven behind Maryville. They were 21 points in front of fourth-place Mount Ayr and 39 in front of fifth-place East Atchison.
“That shows that we’ve all been working really hard,” Wray said.
For the Platte Valley boys, junior Ethan Holtman took 19th and set a new personal-best with a 20:14.95. Jacob Peery was 25th with a 21:00.88.
“First meet of the season getting a PR on a hot day,” McConkey said. “I’m pleased with all the boys.”
Freshman Andy Lager ran a 22:40.72 in his first varsity race to finish 35th. Logan Peery was 44th with a 23:37.26.
Platte Valley will be back in action next Tuesday at Chillicothe.
“We run in Barnard, we run on gravel roads,” McConkey said. “This is a new environment for all of them. It is harsh, it is intense and it is a learning experience. They have started out really high on the curve already.”