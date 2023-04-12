ROCK PORT, Mo. — Platte Valley freshman Mya Wray is already off to a pretty incredible start to her high-school track and field career. The freshman owns the fastest 3,200-meter time in Class 1 already.
At Tuesday’s Blue Jay Relays, Wray knew she was going to test herself. Skipping the 3,200-meter run, she was entered in the 4x800-meter relay, 1,600-meter run and 800-meter run.
“My 2-mile splits have been faster than the first time I ran the mile this season,” Wray said with a smile. “So I was like, ‘well if I can do that in the 2-mile, surely I can push myself a little harder than that.’”
The day started with the 4x800-meter relay where she was joined by Allison Riley, Mylie Holtman and Andrea Riley. Rock Port, East Atchison and Platte Valley put on a show for fans in the race.
Rock Port grabbed an early lead and held on as East Atchison’s Tommi Martin and Wray charged on the anchor leg, but couldn’t catch the home-town squad. Rock Port ran a 10:34.08, East Atchison ran a 10:43.49 and Platte Valley ran a 10:45.39.
Those three times are the fastest in Class 1 this season while fourth is Van Buren at 10:56.29 and fifth in Gilman City at 11:18.46.
“I thought that they did really good,” Platte Valley coach Amy Holtman said. “They keep improving on their times and that is a good thing. … I’m glad we get to run against those teams that are really good because it helps us be good.”
Wray jumped right into the 1,600-meter run where she was seeded third with only one race this season, but took the lead from the beginning and never looked back. She took over 20 seconds off her previous time and got to within two seconds of the state lead.
“My goal was definitely to get a lead, so that way I can set my own pace without having to feel like I’m being chased the whole time,” Wray said.
The final test of the day was the 800-meter run where she met up with Martin — the Class 1 leader in the event — again. Wray kept pace with Martin much of the way, prompting Martin to run a four-and-a-half second personal best with a 2:24.03 to improve on her state lead. Wray was second with a 2:31.73.
“I didn’t want to do the 2-mile, cause I figured the 800 would be better and push me a lot more,” Wray said. “… Always room to improve.”
Andrea Riley added to the strong distance day by taking second in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run. Senior Jenna Mason was the runner-up in the shot put.
Kayley Hauber also excelled on Tuesday, taking second in the 200-meter dash. She qualified third in the 100-meter dash, but was interfered with by a falling runner in the finals and settled for fifth.
“She was kinda in for some redemption on the 200,” Holtman said.
Jailee Flora added a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles while Emalee Langford and Flora were fourth and fifth in the triple jump.
For the boys, sophomore Justin Miller continued to dominate the triple jump and long jump as he won both events. Miller currently ranks fourth in the state in the triple jump and 22nd in the long jump.
Miller added to his busy day by taking second in the 800-meter run and helping the 4x800-meter relay team to a second-place finish.
Jacob Peery took second in the 3,200-meter run while Logan Peery was fifth. Ethan Holtman was third in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs and Nicco Labryer was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles.
“There was some good competition today,” Amy Holtman said.
Platte Valley will be at the Stanberry Invitational on Friday.