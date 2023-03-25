GRANT CITY, Mo. — Mya Wray’s introduction to varsity track and field came quickly on Thursday night at the Worth County Early Bird.
The Platte Valley freshman’s toughness was on display earlier this school year in cross country when she ran through injury to take third at the state championships and help lead Platte Valley to a team state championship. That toughness was tested in her first race on the track Thursday in the 3,200-meter run.
“She has a strong finish, you saw that in cross country and knew that she would most likely carry that over,” Platte Valley coach Amy Holtman said. “I think she was a little bit nervous because she hadn’t done a 2-mile on the track.”
South Harrison’s Emma Chamberlin took the lead on Wray and the freshman had to rally to knock off the returning state qualifier.
“Coming into this track meet I was nervous, like really nervous,” Wray said. “I had never run a two-mile race in my life, so that was really scary and my goal was to stick with someone.”
It was the beginning of a busy day for Wray who finished second in the 1,600-meter run and teamed with Andrea Riley, Allison Riley and Mylie Holtman to take second in the 4x800-meter relay.
“It definitely boosts my confidence, but the other races are showing me where I can improve in areas too,” Wray said.
When asked where those areas of improvement are, Wray had a one-word answer.
Other top finishes for the Platte Valley girls came from their veterans. Senior Kayley Hauber was third in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash. Senior Jenna Mason took second in the shot put and seventh in the discus.
“She is definitely into throwing and was looking forward to the season,” Amy Holtman said of Mason.
Freshman Jailee Flora also turned in a strong debut, finishing eighth in the long jump, 10th in the triple jump and 12th in the 100-meter dash. Freshman Emalee Langford added an eighth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.
“They were looking forward to it and I was looking forward to it,” Amy Holtman said of the first meet. “I think they did well and everyone tried hard.”
For the boys, sophomore Justin Miller was the standout as he won the triple jump with a new personal-best of 12.37 meters. He was fourth in the long jump with another personal best of 5.8 meters.
“I felt good when I woke up,” Miller said. “… It is a little rough to be honest. I have baseball too, so I mainly go to baseball practice, but after this one, I think it will be a smooth ride from here.”
Platte Valley found success in several field events with Ean Meyer taking fourth in the javelin, Wyatt Miller taking eighth in the shot put and Lealand Otto taking ninth in the discus.
On the track, it was the distance runners who shined the brightest. Justin Miller ran a crucial leg of the 4x800-meter relay along with Ean Meyer, Jacob Peery and Ethan Holtman and took third.
“I don’t see him a lot at practice because he goes to baseball,” Amy Holtman said of Miller. “He does a lot of that on his own, so that just shows how good of an athlete that he is. He is willing to put that extra time in.”
Logan Peery was fifth in the 3,200-meter run while Andy Lager was sixth. Holtman took fourth in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run.
“They all had a good day,” Amy Holtman said. “I can tell they improved a lot. Logan in that 2-mile, he looked a lot stronger than he looked last year. I think it helped that he was in it without Ethan and Jacob because he just got out there and ran and didn’t think much about it.”
Nicco Labryer added a 10th-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles.
Platte Valley will be back on the track on Thursday at the King City Wildkat Relays.
“My goal for this year is to try and go back down to state and actually place for triple jump,” Justin Miller said. “I don’t care what place, I just want to place.”