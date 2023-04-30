MOUND CITY, Mo. — The Platte Valley boys and girls track and field teams each finished in the top-5 in the 14-team Panther Relays on Friday night in Mound City with the boys fifth and girls fourth. The boys and girls each had a champion with freshman Mya Wray winning the 1,600-meter race and sophomore Justin Miller winning the triple jump.
While Wray was technically the only champion of the night for the girls, senior Kayley Hauber also finished first in the 100-meter dash, but due to a timing malfunction, the race had to be re-run. Hauber ended up taking second in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
The 3,200-meter race was another highlight for Platte Valley’s girls with Andrea Riley and Allison Riley taking second and third.
Freshmen Jailee Flora and Sarah Langford each finished in the top-8 in three different events. Langford was third in the long jump, fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles. Flora was fourth in the triple jump, seventh in the 300-meter hurdles and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Jenna Mason was second in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
For the boys, Miller was first in the triple jump, second in the long jump and part of the second-place 4x800-meter relay team.
Ethan Holtman and Ean Meyer took third and eighth respectively in the 800-meter run. Jacob Peery was fifth in the 1,600-meter run and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles, and Logan Peery was eighth in the 3,200-meter run.
Lealand Otto and Meyer each earn two medals with Otto taking fourth in the discus and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles while Meyer also took fifth in the javelin. Wyatt Miller also took seventh in the shot put.
Platte Valley will be back in Mound City on Tuesday for the 275 Conference Championships.