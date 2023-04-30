04-05-27 Track PV Andrea.jpg
Platte Valley senior Andrea Riley runs on Friday in Mound City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MOUND CITY, Mo. — The Platte Valley boys and girls track and field teams each finished in the top-5 in the 14-team Panther Relays on Friday night in Mound City with the boys fifth and girls fourth. The boys and girls each had a champion with freshman Mya Wray winning the 1,600-meter race and sophomore Justin Miller winning the triple jump.

While Wray was technically the only champion of the night for the girls, senior Kayley Hauber also finished first in the 100-meter dash, but due to a timing malfunction, the race had to be re-run. Hauber ended up taking second in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

