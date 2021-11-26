SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — Worth County has rode senior running back Alex Rinehart all season.
The passing game is prolific and Aydan Gladstone is 8-man’s best quarterback in a rare high-school sports argument where you won’t find much debate, but it is Rinehart who is the Tigers’ constant this season especially late in games against defenses which he has worn down.
With Worth County holding a 36-34 lead in the fourth quarter on Friday afternoon in Shelbyville, disaster struck for the Tigers. Rinehart broke a big run down the right sideline, but after he was dragged to the ground, the senior hopped to the sideline telling the coaching staff he had heard a “pop” in his knee.
“It is very scary, very scary,” Gladstone said. “That is a big player who is down and I hope he is back for next week because that is a big game.”
After the officials conferenced, things got even worse for the Tigers. It was ruled that Rinehart had fumbled and North Shelby had the ball down, down two, with all the momentum and with Worth County without its 2-way star.
The rest of the Tigers knew it was on them to close out the game with Rinehart on the sideline.
“He is a senior and that very well could be his last game ever,” Tiger senior Auston Pride said. “We just put it all out there and told him we were going to do it for him.”
The defense answered the call and forced the Raiders into a fourth-and-long. North Shelby had gotten three big plays earlier in the game with an end around pass where senior receiver Carson Orr had thrown the ball and completed big passes.
This time, Worth County wasn’t going to get beat on that play and coach Jon Adwell was calling for his defense to look for it. Sure enough, the Raiders went back to the well and this time junior Levi Cassavaugh was there and slapped the ball to the turf before quarterback Cole Stoneburner could make a play on the ball.
That gave the ball back to Gladstone and the offense and the senior quarterback ran for nine yards and then was able to bleed the rest of the clock out and kneel the final play for the state-championship berth.
“It is an awesome feeling — there is nothing like it.” Pride said.
The game began with North Shelby having the momentum. Jordan Lunsford had a touchdown run and 2-point run to put the Raiders up 8-0 in the first quarter.
After a pair of 3-and-outs, Worth County got its offense going with a deep pass from Gladstone to Jackson Runde for 37 yards. Rinehart capped the drive with a touchdown run and Worth County tied the game at 8-8.
Stoneburner turned a fourth-and-8 into a 15-yard touchdown for North Shelby on the next drive to retake the lead 14-8, but that was the last time the Raiders would hold an advantage.
Rinehart took the first carry of the next drive 47 yards for a touchdown, and after a 3-and-out for the Raiders, Gladstone took the next offensive snap 40 yards. The Tigers had a 24-14 lead, and the offensive line was met with high-5s on the sideline after clearing the way for both runs.
“We had to stay focused and like I said we had to grind knowing that this could be our last game as seniors,” Worth County senior Auston Pride said. “We just had to put all of our heart into it.”
After Runde intercepted a pass on the ensuing possession, Gladstone rewarded his big tight end with a 13-yard touchdown pass to make the lead 30-14 at halftime.
The Raiders weren’t going to let the Tigers go to Columbia without a fight. Lunsford scored a touchdown late in the third quarter.
“I think they brought it a lot harder,” Gladstone said of the Raiders after halftime. “They started blitzing more and they just came out to play in that second half.”
Worth County drove the ball back down the field on the next drive, but Rinehart fumbled and the Raiders got the ball back. Stoneburner found Orr for a 65-yard touchdown connection and the lead was sliced to 30-28.
“We were kind of rolling in the first half; and in the second half, we got a little sloppy,” Adwell said.
Worth County answered with a 8-play, 65-yard march downfield capped by a touchdown pass from Gladstone to Rinehart.
After a missed 2-point attempt, North Shelby struck back with a 37-yard trick play as Orr threw to Lunsford to slice the margin to 36-34. Worth County stopped Stoneburner on the 2-point run attempt with six and a half minutes left and that was where the score remained until the final horn sounded.
“It was a great game, but it was too … nerve-wracking,” Worth County lineman Dylan Wilmes said.
Worth County advances to next Thursday’s state championship game in Columbia against Drexel.
“It feels amazing,” Pride said of heading to the state game. “Knowing that we worked so hard this summer — all year, we’ve just been grinding.”