EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers saw their golf season come to an end Monday afternoon in Excelsior Springs. The Tigers finished ninth in the Class 1 District 4 Championships with senior Levi Cassavaugh shooting the team’s best score.
In his first district golf meet, Cassavaugh led the Tigers with a 107. Worth County coach Ryan Hutchcraft knew Cassavaugh had the potential and praised his ability to improve with each opportunity.
“Early on I knew he had the athletic ability, I mean he’s good at every sport,” Hutchcraft said. “I knew golf was going to take him some time, but within a couple weeks he went from hitting the ball every other time he swung at it, to hitting it consistently. Then he went from hitting it consistently to hitting it straight consistently. It just seemed like week by week and day by day, he was getting better at something.”
Cassavaugh finished six strokes behind Gallatin’s Connor Michael. Michael was the last to advance with a score of 101.
Fellow senior Lance Abplanalp was second on the team with a score of 121. Hutchcraft praised Abplanalp for being a sturdy presence for Worth County over the last four years.
“For four years here, he has been really solid,” Hutchcraft said. “He maybe didn’t quite get the scoring improvement that we wanted this year, but he did improve. Last year, we came to the same course on a hotter day, and he shot 20 strokes worse than he shot today. Today, he had parts where he struggled and that led to the score he got.
“I challenged him with being a leader and he’s been a big part of what has made this group fun to coach.”
Sophomore Cannon Fletcher finished just behind his teammate with a score of 122. Fletcher is one of three underclassmen who participated for the Tigers in Monday’s district meet.
Worth County will lose four seniors off of this year’s team, but the underclassmen will move into 2024 with a lot of experience. Freshmen Wyatt Hill and Brayden Combs finished fourth and fifth on the team.
“The group that’s going to be here over the next three or four years already has the competitiveness,” Hutchcraft said. “Now, whoever steps in for me will have to teach them that little bit extra to get them over the edge. This group definitely has the potential.”
The Gallatin Bulldogs won the district championship with a score of 368. Gallatin’s Jack Donovan, Maysville’s Jace Harms, and Stanberry’s Jordyn Wright tied for the lowest score of the day with each shooting an 89.
Kansas City Lutheran finished second with a team score of 381. Rock Port finished third with a score of 387. Maysville finished fourth, while King City and Stanberry rounded out the top five with a score of 413.