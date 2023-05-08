EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers saw their golf season come to an end Monday afternoon in Excelsior Springs. The Tigers finished ninth in the Class 1 District 4 Championships with senior Levi Cassavaugh shooting the team’s best score.

In his first district golf meet, Cassavaugh led the Tigers with a 107. Worth County coach Ryan Hutchcraft knew Cassavaugh had the potential and praised his ability to improve with each opportunity.

