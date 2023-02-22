RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Things weren’t always easy for Ali Brown, Hailey Adwell, Liz Brown, Taylor Sanders, Paige Sherer and Lanie Cousatte. Their first year with the program, Worth County went 23-5, but after losing a talented senior class, they won just 12 games the next year and two games last season.
The six Tiger seniors have begun setting the foundation to get the program back to its dominant ways. The Tigers took a step forward this season with eight victories.
“We always strived to do better and we always put in hard work no matter what even though we may not win sometimes,” Ali Brown said.
While Ali Brown is proud of the bounce-back season, her favorite memories of the season and her career come from the fun her teammates had in games. One memory is from the Holiday Hoops game against Green City in Trenton this year.
“My favorite memory was when Liz was guarding at the NCMC Holiday Hoops, she was guarding — we called her ‘big momma’ — and she was guarding her,” Ali Brown recalled laughing. “She was about 6-2 or 6-3 and it was so funny to watch. It put joy in our hearts.”
Ali Brown set the tone on Tuesday against Mound City with 17 points, but the Panthers had too much firepower led by Miranda Rieger’s 20 points in the 45-33 victory.
“Cutting hard, getting open and having my teammates look for me was key,” Ali Brown said.
Worth County led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Mound City opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 16-10 lead. Ali Brown took over with seven points in the quarter and sliced the lead to 23-20 late in the second quarter.
“Ali — she came ready to play and that is what you ask of every single player,” Worth County coach Tiffany Bliley said. “She came out and she just said, ‘I’m not going out without a fight.’”
Rieger closed the half with two free throws and it became a 20-6 run which stretched into the fourth quarter with Mound City going in front 36-24.
“I thought in the first half we played really well,” Bliley said. “We were able to keep up with them. Unfortunately, we got a little tired and I just felt like we kinda quit moving our feet a little bit defensively.”
The Tigers fought to the end with a 7-2 run to end the game and the season.
While the team loses their seniors going into next year, they will have several key pieces back led by Kynah Steele, who led the team in nearly every statistical category this season. Steele had six points on Tuesday.
“They meant a lot,” Steele said of the seniors. “They helped us to get this far and I’m very proud of them. Ali — she is a rockstar.”
Liz Brown had five points and another key returner, Brylee Rush, finished with three. Adwell rounded out the scoring with two points.
Aside from Steele and Rush, other key returners will include Rylee Ruckman and Abbi Brown.
“I think our young girls, they learned a lot this year,” Bliley said. “I just hope that they continue to learn and they continue to work in the offseason — continue to lead in that way and continue to lead us forward from here.”
Mound City advances to the district semifinals where they face a Northeast Nodaway team which beat the Panthers, 44-23, earlier this season.