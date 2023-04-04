Griffin
Worth County freshman Andrew Griffin follows through on a shot Tuesday at Albany. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

ALBANY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers knew with such a young and inexperienced team, the 2023 season would be about learning the game of golf. Tuesday evening on a gusty golf course in Albany, the Tigers the first day of a three-day stretch of tournaments that they hope will provide the young golfers with experience.

“It was windy, and I didn’t feel like I played very well, but I didn’t end up having a bad score,” Sophomore Cannon Fletcher said. “I’m improving a lot, constantly. It’s my first year and I don’t have a lot of experience, but I’m getting a lot better.”

