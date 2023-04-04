ALBANY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers knew with such a young and inexperienced team, the 2023 season would be about learning the game of golf. Tuesday evening on a gusty golf course in Albany, the Tigers the first day of a three-day stretch of tournaments that they hope will provide the young golfers with experience.
“It was windy, and I didn’t feel like I played very well, but I didn’t end up having a bad score,” Sophomore Cannon Fletcher said. “I’m improving a lot, constantly. It’s my first year and I don’t have a lot of experience, but I’m getting a lot better.”
Fletcher had the second lowest score in Tuesday’s tournament. Worth County’s No. 2 golfer shot a 55 and credited his short game for his success.
“I feel like I’ll be a lot better by the end of the year and much better next year,” Fletcher said.
Andrew Griffin had the team’s best score, shooting a 51. Griffin got off to a good start on the course with a par, double bogey and bogey on three of his first four holes.
The team’s most experienced golfer, Lance Abplanalp, finished with a 57 on the day. Abplanalp isn’t happy with the way he’s performed early in the season.
“I have a lot of improving to do,” Abplanalp said. “It’s the little stuff like not topping the ball and not concentrating was what it was. I tried hitting the ball low, but I just kept hitting it up when I really needed to play it low and soft.”
Abplanalp started well, sitting with a score of 11 through the first two holes. The course’s third hole was a problem for all of the Tigers as they combined for 45 strokes on the par five.
Senior Levi Cassavaugh finished with a 61 on the day. Worth County coach Ryan Hutchcraft said he was happy with the way Cassavaugh ended the day after a tough start to the tournament.
“Levi started on the toughest hole, so his first couple of holes were affected,” Hutchcraft said. “But after a while, he really started playing well.”
Brayden Combs finished fifth on the team with a 68. The team as a whole shot 292 in the tournament.
The Tigers will be back on the course Wednesday at Stanberry. Worth County will then be in Gallatin on Thursday before having a five-day break.
“I think it will be good to not only play, but with us having the sand greens, it’ll be good to see some green,” Hutchcraft said. “They love seeing the different courses and being able to get some time on these greens.”