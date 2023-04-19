23-04-20 Track WC Levi2.jpg
Worth County senior Levi Cassavaugh runs at the Tiger Relays on Tuesday in Grant City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County boys finished the 22nd Annual Tiger Relays in style with their young team showing its talent.

The 4x400-meter team led by junior Ethan Frese with freshmen Andrew Griffin, Franklynn Taute and Lucas Frisch put the finishing touches on a meet championship for Worth County with a come-from-behind victory.

