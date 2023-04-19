GRANT CITY, Mo. — The Worth County boys finished the 22nd Annual Tiger Relays in style with their young team showing its talent.
The 4x400-meter team led by junior Ethan Frese with freshmen Andrew Griffin, Franklynn Taute and Lucas Frisch put the finishing touches on a meet championship for Worth County with a come-from-behind victory.
“You gotta realize you are a freshman and you got a lot more years in front of you so put in the work now, and reap the results when you are a senior,” Frisch said.
Frisch, a do-it-all freshman who has thrown shot put, hurdled and ran the 800-meters this season, got the baton for the anchor leg behind Nodaway Valley standout Clay Hanson. The Thunder veteran held off the freshman as long as he could, but Frisch was able to catch him on the home-stretch.
“I used to be an 800 runner so I am more of a sit-and-kick kind of guy,” Frisch said. “Just don’t think about it, just do it.”
The 3:53.78 run is the fastest time of the season for Worth County by eight and a half seconds.
The 4x400-meter relay was the third event championship of the day for Worth County’s boys as their standout day was highlighted mostly by the depth of the Tiger team.
Senior Levi Cassavaugh holds Class 1’s fastest 100-meter dash time from the Stanberry Invitational last Friday, but it was the 400-meters where Cassavaugh shined on Tuesday with a 54.26 to win the event by nearly two seconds.
“He really has stepped up into that role physically and just as a team leader,” Beverlin said of Cassavaugh’s growth. “He is really good at practice if he is not on a relay, he is still helping those freshmen with handoffs. He coaches them up on how to run the 400. He does a lot of good things.”
In the throws, it was senior Jase Latham’s turn to lead the Tigers with a 14.65 shot put to beat North Andrew’s Jack Chittum and earn that title as Latham and Chittum were both over two meters ahead of third place.
“He PR’ed for the season the last two meets,” Beverlin said. “… He is getting better and I think getting more confident as well.”
The depth of the team was on display the rest of the meet as Worth County didn’t win another event, but scored team points in nearly all of them.
Chittum edged Tyler New in the javelin as New threw 43.46 meters and Chittum had a 43.82-meter throw. John Galanakis was third in the 110-meter hurdles while Brayden Combs was sixth. The Tigers were second in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Combs and Wyatt Hill each scored points in the pole vault while Landon Moser was third in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump. Griffin was fifth in the triple jump. Elias Alacon was fifth in the discus.
“The freshman group of boys were really good all through junior high,” Beverlin said. “They might have won every meet last year as a team, but it is a different level going from eighth-grade to freshman. … They do a great job.”
The Tigers girls were third in the team race. The lone individual title came from the state’s top pole vaulter with sophomore Eva Engel clearing 3.05 meters to win the event.
Hailey Adwell and Emma Spencer were third and fourth in the 100-meter dash while Adwell was also third in the 200-meter dash. They teamed with Rayleigh Smith and Brooklyn Richardson to get second in the 4x100-meter dash.
In the field events, Ali Brown was second in the javelin, Riley Ridge was third in the high jump and Kara Staton was fourth in the shot put.
The Tigers are back in action on Friday at the Indian Relays in Tarkio.
Stanberry Invitational
Last Friday, Worth County’s boys won the Stanberry Invitational team championship while the girls finished second.
For the boys, Levi Cassavaugh won the 400-meter dash, Landon Moser won the triple jump, Tyler New won the javelin and Jase Latham won the shot put.
The girls had titles from Eva Engel in the pole vault and the 4x100-meter team.