GRANT CITY, Mo. — Tyler New relied on his supporting cast to get the Worth County Tiger to halftime with a lead. That supporting cast gave way to the Tigers’ leading scorer in the second half as the junior guard scored 29 of his 33 points over the final 16 minutes, leading Worth County to a 55-48 win over the King City Wildkats.
“I just wasn’t hitting shots and they really stepped up in that first half,” New said. “They hit a lot of threes, got a lot of offensive rebounds and put-backs that really kept us in the game in the first half.”
Worth County found its offensive rhythm early Tuesday night in Grant City, scoring the first six points of the game and racing out to an 13-4 lead over the first five minutes of action. Tanner Ridge’s first of two first half 3-pointers helped the Tigers get a 9-point advantage.
The Wildkats scored the final four points of the quarter and carried that momentum over into the second behind senior Hunter Moss. Moss scored 6-straight in just over a minute and half, giving King City a 14-13 lead with 6:13 left in the second.
John Galanakis ended the run with a jumper to give the lead back to the Tigers. Moss knocked down two free throws on King City’s next possession, only to have Galanakis respond with another basket to once again exchange the lead.
“It was great, and it really helps the offense when Tyler isn’t the only one having to score points,” Galanakis said. “When you’ve got people hitting shots, it makes it easier to stay in the game.”
New’s second basket of the game came with 3:02 left in the half on a steal that he took in for a layup. King City responded with a jumper, but Ridge’s second 3-pointer of the game extended the Worth County lead to four.
New went into the halftime break frustrated and used that frustration to get going early in the third quarter. New opened the half with a layup, two free throws, and back-to-back 3-pointers over a 3-minute span. New’s 10-point run gave the Tigers a 32-20 lead.
King City pulled to within eight late in the third quarter, but New somehow ended the quarter better than he started it with seven points in the final minute — including a coast-to-coast layup in the final seconds of the quarter.
“Early in the game, everything was tight inside the paint, and they wouldn’t let him drive,” Worth County coach Les New said. “In the second half, the gaps got bigger and allowed him to penetrate.”
After a Moss basket to open the fourth quarter, New got back to scoring with a 3-pointer and a layup to give Worth County a 16-point lead with 5:40 left in the game. But the Wildkats didn’t fold, answering with a 7-2 run that took just over a minute.
The two teams went back-and-forth until the clock hit the 2-minute mark. King City used a 7-0 run to cut the lead to four at 52-48 with 1:05 left in the game.
With the momentum teetering, New answered with a free throw and a layup off of a steal that gave the Tigers their 7-point advantage.
“A lot of the things we did earlier in those 2-point losses and overtime losses were mistakes that cost us,” Les New said. “Tonight, we knew who to get the ball to when we needed to. You have to know your role; you’ve got to know who to get it to in the end and what you’re running when they’re setting up different traps.”
Worth County will host the Princeton Tigers on Friday night. The Princeton Tigers are 10-6 this season and have won four of their last six games.