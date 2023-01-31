Levi

Worth County senior Levi Cassavaugh battles for possession against King City on Tuesday in Grant City. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

GRANT CITY, Mo. — Tyler New relied on his supporting cast to get the Worth County Tiger to halftime with a lead. That supporting cast gave way to the Tigers’ leading scorer in the second half as the junior guard scored 29 of his 33 points over the final 16 minutes, leading Worth County to a 55-48 win over the King City Wildkats.

“I just wasn’t hitting shots and they really stepped up in that first half,” New said. “They hit a lot of threes, got a lot of offensive rebounds and put-backs that really kept us in the game in the first half.”

